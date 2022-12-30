ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

08-11-14-18, Cash Ball: 10

(eight, eleven, fourteen, eighteen; Cash Ball: ten)

