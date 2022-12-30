ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rucker scores 21, Army beats Lafayette 82-65

EASTON, Pa. — Led by Jalen Rucker's 21 points, the Army Black Knights defeated the Lafayette Leopards 82-65. The Black Knights are now 8-7 on the season, while the Leopards fell to 2-13.
