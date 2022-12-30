Read full article on original website
Related
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
WacoTrib.com
Cindy Walker's house: Texas music fans, Mexia boosters work to preserve famed songwriter's home
Current efforts to save the dilapidated Mexia home of one of country music's most prolific songwriters, Cindy Walker, house, spun out of a documentary-in-progress, "You Don't Know Me: The Story of Cindy Walker," led by Central Texas broadcaster and Texas music advocate Lindsay Liepman, who shows the Trib around. Texas...
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
KWTX
Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
WacoTrib.com
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
WacoTrib.com
Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring
The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
News Channel 25
Doctors encourage people to get tested if feeling ill after holiday travel
WACO, Texas — Flu and covid cases have spiked recently. As many people head back to work, medical professionals warn people to get tested if they do not feel good. KXXV spoke with one doctor about detecting the illness you may have to get the right treatment. Tierica Carr...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing man
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing and endangered. The Waco Police Department said on December 30 that 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox is missing – but as of January 3, detectives believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. Detectives believe Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 Block of LaSalle Avenue.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022
Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's hotels; King Noodle inbound; Gas prices; Real estate outlook
Waco’s lodging industry appears to be flexing its muscle once again after becoming soft and saggy during the COVID-19 pandemic, so says San Antonio-based Source Strategies, a hotel consulting firm. Its detailed report on the performance of hotels and motels statewide during the third quarter contains nuggets reflecting well...
Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine
WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor defensive back Johnson enters transfer portal
Baylor starting sophomore cornerback Lorando Johnson became the latest defensive back on the 2022 squad to enter the transfer portal on Monday. Johnson joined safeties Al Walcott and Devin Neal, who previously entered the portal. Nicknamed Snaxx, Johnson played in 12 of Baylor's 13 games in 2022, collecting 16 tackles...
WacoTrib.com
Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco
Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September “of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city.”. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure and third-degree felony indecency with...
KWTX
East Riverside residents concerned about City of Waco’s plan to provide assistance to group building new housing, retail development
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council on Jan. 17, 2023, is scheduled to vote on a recommendation to provide $350,000 in assistance for a new development that has some residents in the East Riverside neighborhood concerned. City officials gathered at City Hall to discuss various investment opportunities in the...
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0