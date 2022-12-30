Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Major Chinese cities past Covid peak as wave moves to rural areas, new study projects
The wave of Covid infections sweeping across China may already have peaked in some of the country's largest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, according to a new study. The study, published on December 29 in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers of Medicine, said mathematical modeling predicted the latest wave of infections would pass through China's major cities by the end of 2022, whereas more rural areas would be hit by the surge in mid-to-late January.
Albany Herald
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes. A new Canadian law took effect January 1 that essentially bans foreign buyers from buying residential properties as investments for two years. The law was passed because of a spike in Canadian home prices since the start of the pandemic -- and some politicians' beliefs that foreign buyers were responsible by snapping up supply of homes as investments.
Albany Herald
Omicron offshoot XBB.1.5 could drive new Covid-19 surge in US
For weeks, scientists have been watching a slew of Omicron descendants duke it out for dominance of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, with the BQs -- BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- seeming to edge out all the others to claim a slight lead. The result has been a gradual rise...
Albany Herald
Global markets struggle to put last year's misery behind them
European and Asian stocks pushed higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe. But after a positive start, Wall Street succumbed to fear again. The S&P...
Albany Herald
Microsoft gets its first US union
Developers at a Microsoft-owned gaming studio voted on Tuesday to form the first ever US union at the tech giant, in a milestone moment both for the company and the video game industry. Some 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft's ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize with the Communications Workers of...
