The wave of Covid infections sweeping across China may already have peaked in some of the country's largest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, according to a new study. The study, published on December 29 in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers of Medicine, said mathematical modeling predicted the latest wave of infections would pass through China's major cities by the end of 2022, whereas more rural areas would be hit by the surge in mid-to-late January.

15 HOURS AGO