Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (three, zero, four; FB: eight) (nine, nine, seven, seven; FB: eight) (eight, nine, five, nine; FB: two) (seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000.
impact601.com
Mississippi 61, Mississippi St. 50
MISSISSIPPI (13-2) Collins 2-10 0-0 5, Scott 7-10 1-2 15, Singleton 1-2 0-0 2, Baker 9-17 1-2 22, Taylor 3-9 0-0 6, Davis 0-5 4-4 4, Igbokwe 2-3 0-0 4, Eaton 1-3 0-0 3, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 6-8 61. MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-3) Jessika...
impact601.com
Mississippi legislators could debate tax cuts again in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced months ago that this will be his final year in office.
impact601.com
Mississippi House leader modifies stance on tax reduction
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn slightly modified his stance on tax reduction Tuesday as legislators opened their three-month session. Instead of saying firmly that he will push to eliminate the state income tax, as he has done in the past, Gunn told reporters that he is open to discussions about many proposals to put money back into people's pockets.
impact601.com
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state's 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years.
Comments / 0