A lot can happen in the college basketball world in the span of a week. One week your tournament profile may look pretty safe, but the next you could be on the bubble through almost no fault of your own. Such may be the case for Penn State, a team that continues to float in bubble status for ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Lunardi updated his weekly bracket on Tuesday and moved Penn State a tad closer to missing the tournament, but the Nittany Lions are still in the tournament according to Lunardi. A week ago Lunardi had Penn State as one...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO