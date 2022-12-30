JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced months ago that this will be his final year in office.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO