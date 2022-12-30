ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (three, three, zero; FB: two) (one, five, eight; FB: eight) (nine, one, four, three; FB: two) (four, five, four, four; FB: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000.
Mississippi 61, Mississippi St. 50

MISSISSIPPI (13-2) Collins 2-10 0-0 5, Scott 7-10 1-2 15, Singleton 1-2 0-0 2, Baker 9-17 1-2 22, Taylor 3-9 0-0 6, Davis 0-5 4-4 4, Igbokwe 2-3 0-0 4, Eaton 1-3 0-0 3, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 6-8 61. MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-3) Jessika...
Mississippi legislators could debate tax cuts again in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced months ago that this will be his final year in office.
Mississippi House leader modifies stance on tax reduction

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn slightly modified his stance on tax reduction Tuesday as legislators opened their three-month session. Instead of saying firmly that he will push to eliminate the state income tax, as he has done in the past, Gunn told reporters that he is open to discussions about many proposals to put money back into people's pockets.
Norma R. Parks

Norma R. Parks, 90, of Raleigh, MS passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Raleigh, MS. She was born Thursday, May 19, 1932 in Stringer, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Union Line Cemetery in Soso, MS. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso, Mississippi. Bro. Keith Ramage will officiate.
Patsy Ruth Pool

Patsy Ruth Pool, 76, of Jackson, MS passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Merritt Health Center in Jackson, MS. She was born Sunday, September 1, 1946 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
