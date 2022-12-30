ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APomC_0jyJ4nKl00

A Philadelphia crossing guard wants to know why she wasn't being paid despite showing up for work, so she turned to the Action News Investigative Team to get answers.

DaryLynn Smoot says the payroll glitch forced her to get a second job after going payless for several weeks.

On any school day, you'll find her crossing kids at Patterson Elementary on the corner of 70th Street and Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

"Every day. Snow, rain, cold... I am out there every day," she said.

Smoot says despite showing up, the city isn't paying up.

Her payday saga began on September 9 when she didn't get her first check.

A call to city payroll yielded no answers.

"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," said Smoot.

Then two weeks later there was another payless payday.

Smoot says she was told she was "lost in the system" and that payroll was working out the kinks.

But those kinks didn't iron out. Another payday came and Smoot received a check for just $6.11.

Crossing guards are overseen by the Philadelphia Police Department.

"So Monday, we had a holiday," she said. "I just put my chair out and sat across the street from the police department. And I just wanted to see if anybody would come out and say, 'Can I help you?' Nobody showed up and said anything."

The second-year crossing guard told the Action News Investigative Team it took two months last year for the city to issue her check.

Back then, she says the city blamed the delay on processing her as a new employee into its system.

Despite the past hiccups, she stayed on the job and even worked for the city this summer as a lifeguard.

When she returned to crossing kids in August she didn't expect to have to once again fight for her money.

"I can't keep doing this over and over every year," she said. "Why did you lose my paycheck?"

Smoot says she had no choice but to turn to Acton News for help.

"I shouldn't have to live like this and go get another job because y'all don't pay me. I had to. I had no other choice," she said.

We reached out to Philadelphia police. Although police could not explain why she wasn't paid, within days of our inquiry Smoot received a partial check.

The following week, the city made her whole.

Comments / 48

Tom Garbo
4d ago

Great to have a job in city hall where you don't have to know anything but be a good ball washer to the bosses. Crossing guards have a tuff job dealing with unruly kids and working in bad weather. Recently talked to one of the understaffed hard working PPD officer.He said it took his friend 7 months to get the city to issue first pension check. Thank you Action News for getting this crossing guard her hard earned back pay.

Reply
17
Leo McNeil
3d ago

That is terrible I hope she can sue them for any hardships. IDK about ya'll but I'd lose everything if I just don't get paid.

Reply(3)
14
Zapp Brannigan
3d ago

Hey Action News, how about you ask why the Payroll Department is still working on a Covid Schedule? Maybe ruffle some political feathers.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline, many from the city’s most impacted neighborhoods

Philadelphia’s new violence prevention hotline has received several hundred calls since its spring launch, and people living in zip codes disproportionately affected by gun violence were among the most likely to seek resources, according to city officials. From its late March debut through late December, the violence prevention hotline...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Stepping up carjacking enforcement; New Airbnb rules take effect; Nursing home vax rate | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With carjackings continuing to spike — over 1,300 were reported in 2022, after an already-high 750 in 2021 — DA Krasner announced a new Carjacking Enforcement Unit, created thanks to a mid-year $1.5 million budget increase. Nearly half of the 305 people arrested this year for carjacking in Philly have been teens, which follows a national trend. [Inquirer$/Axios/Phila DA/NYT$]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time."  Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Julian Charles-Pierre – From the 35th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old missing juvenile Julian Charles-Pierre. He was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2:42 P.M., on the 56XX block of North Warnock Street. He is 5’0″, 80 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy