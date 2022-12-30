Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Political uproar over Atlanta City council leadership positions
ATLANTA - A political uproar has erupted over leadership positions inside the Atlanta City Council. President Doug Shipman, who is white, decided to remove two Black women from chairing two of the seven committees. The council committees consider and shape the local laws that Atlanta residents abide by. The two...
A heavily armed man caused panic at a supermarket. But did he break the law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta
Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
allongeorgia.com
FBI Atlanta Announces $10K Reward for Information About Ebenezer Baptist Church Vandalism
FBI Atlanta is offering a reward and seeking information about a group of 10 people captured on video vandalizing the outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects...
WXIA 11 Alive
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
Deputies warn residents of pine straw scams in metro Atlanta
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be on the lookout for a pine straw scam happening in some neighborhoods. Authorities said last week the office received some calls about the scam who said the perpetrators would go door to door trying to sell pine straw.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8
ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire on top of Atlanta's Westin Peachtree hotel appears to knock 99X off air for a time
ATLANTA - Less than a month after announcing its return, 99X appears to be back off the air due to a fire at its tower site. Smoke could be seen billowing from tower on top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, about 723 feet above the streets of Downtown Atlanta just after 1 p.m. Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother heading to court for bond hearing
ATLANTA - The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a Buckhead grandmother could find out if he'll be granted bond on Tuesday. Police found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10 in her home on Paces West Terrace. Police announced last month that investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Antonio Brown for Bowles' murder.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta homeowner fights what he calls a 'bogus' parking ticket
ATLANTA - A homeowner says he and his guest recently got hit with bogus parking tickets. Hans Klein says you don’t need a permit to park in front of his home in Ansley Park. But he says ATL Plus hit him and his contractor with fines of $75 each.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
fox5atlanta.com
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
