‘He laid his life on the line:’ Teen saved friend who fell in icy lake before drowning, family says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Cobb County teenager who died after falling through a frozen lake was trying to save a friend’s life. The incident happened last week on Ellison Lake in Kennesaw. Police said a group of teenagers were playing on the ice when two of them went through. Rescuers were able to pull one teenager out of the water, but it took more than an hour to recover the other teen.
Family creates GoFundMe for teen who died while saving friend from drowning in Cobb County lake
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of the teen who died while trying to save his 16-year-old friend has created a GoFundMe in his memory. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A Kennesaw officer was able to pull one boy to safety from Ellison Lake...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
WTVM
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and daughter are dead after a tragic house fire in LaGrange. On December 31, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Troup County Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a residential building fire on Old Kimbrough Road. Officials say responding units arrived to the...
wrbl.com
LaGrange family celebrates new year with new life
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The new year also brought a newfound bundle of joy to a family in LaGrange who welcomed a 7 pound and 14 ounce baby girl, Kaylor. Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb are LaGrange residents who began New Year’s Eve with a scary situation and ended it with a new addition to the family. Kaylor originally had a due date of Jan. 15, 2023 but Fowler was rushed to the hospital after contracting a virus and suffering from dehydration.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
‘I’m down and out:’ Woman battling cancer loses apartment, all her belongings in fire
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman battling an aggressive cancer has now lost everything in an apartment fire. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the apartment complex, where Danielle Moye lost everything down to her parents ashes when a fire ripped through the 251 North Apartment homes close to Ponce De Leon Ave. a few days after Thanksgiving.
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly woman found dead in burning NE Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA - A woman was found dead inside a northeast Atlanta apartment after a fire on Monday evening. The flames broke out just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located at Lakemoore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the...
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
Cobb County senior center reopens following freeze, 2 facilites still closed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Cobb County crews are working to repair three community centers that were damaged during the arctic blast last week, they said. Frozen pipes and sprinklers burst in the buildings, which caused flooding and water damage.
Gainesville hospital prepares to become level 1 trauma center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It’s a potential change that could impact healthcare across the Atlanta region. The Northeast Georgia Medical Center is working to become the newest Level 1 trauma center, just months after an Atlanta hospital shut down, a spokesperson told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. In 2022,...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta. Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area. Animal Services recommends pet owners...
‘Just a test drive:’ Co-workers remember tire shop employee who police say was killed by customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News learned more about a mechanic who was killed while test-driving a customer’s car in Decatur. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke to co-workers who opened up about who Daniel Gordon was. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire on top of Atlanta's Westin Peachtree hotel appears to knock 99X off air for a time
ATLANTA - Less than a month after announcing its return, 99X appears to be back off the air due to a fire at its tower site. Smoke could be seen billowing from tower on top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, about 723 feet above the streets of Downtown Atlanta just after 1 p.m. Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for DeKalb County tire shop employee shot and killed on New Year's Eve
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Tires Plus employee as the worker test drove his car. The murder suspect said he thought the employee was stealing his car when he opened fire. The deadly shooting happened New Year's Eve...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff held girlfriend, baby hostage, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A SWAT standoff inside a College Park apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway Monday evening startled some neighbors as police were called to a hostage situation. According to College Park police, a man identified as Jakari Tuquan Smith had locked his girlfriend and newborn child...
fox5atlanta.com
No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee
A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother heading to court for bond hearing
ATLANTA - The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a Buckhead grandmother could find out if he'll be granted bond on Tuesday. Police found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10 in her home on Paces West Terrace. Police announced last month that investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Antonio Brown for Bowles' murder.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in Continental Colony Parkway shooting that killed two teens
ATLANTA - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of two teen boys at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex just before Christmas. On Dec. 17, 14-year-old Malik Grover and his 16-year-old best friend Justin Powell were shot dead on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Multiple other teens were injured in the shooting.
