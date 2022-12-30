ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘He laid his life on the line:’ Teen saved friend who fell in icy lake before drowning, family says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Cobb County teenager who died after falling through a frozen lake was trying to save a friend’s life. The incident happened last week on Ellison Lake in Kennesaw. Police said a group of teenagers were playing on the ice when two of them went through. Rescuers were able to pull one teenager out of the water, but it took more than an hour to recover the other teen.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange family celebrates new year with new life

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The new year also brought a newfound bundle of joy to a family in LaGrange who welcomed a 7 pound and 14 ounce baby girl, Kaylor. Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb are LaGrange residents who began New Year’s Eve with a scary situation and ended it with a new addition to the family. Kaylor originally had a due date of Jan. 15, 2023 but Fowler was rushed to the hospital after contracting a virus and suffering from dehydration.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings

ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Elderly woman found dead in burning NE Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA - A woman was found dead inside a northeast Atlanta apartment after a fire on Monday evening. The flames broke out just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located at Lakemoore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee

A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother heading to court for bond hearing

ATLANTA - The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a Buckhead grandmother could find out if he'll be granted bond on Tuesday. Police found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10 in her home on Paces West Terrace. Police announced last month that investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Antonio Brown for Bowles' murder.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in Continental Colony Parkway shooting that killed two teens

ATLANTA - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of two teen boys at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex just before Christmas. On Dec. 17, 14-year-old Malik Grover and his 16-year-old best friend Justin Powell were shot dead on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Multiple other teens were injured in the shooting.
ATLANTA, GA

