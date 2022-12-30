Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Edna Karr’s first Catholic League basketball season will be ‘different’
Edna Karr’s Taurus Howard has coached enough basketball games against Jesuit to know what he should expect when the teams begin district play Tuesday. What he will soon find out is what it is like to play a bunch of teams twice in a season. Karr (7-6) and Jesuit...
1037thegame.com
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
NOLA.com
Class 4A all-state football team includes 2 each from Easton, De La Salle
Two players each from De La Salle and Warren Easton, and one from McDonogh 35, were selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 4A all-state football team. Senior running back P.J. Martin and senior offensive lineman Caden Jones were the De La Salle...
theadvocate.com
High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31
SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Tulane pulls off an 87-yard TD pass vs. USC to send the Green Wave fans into a frenzy
It looked like USC was going to extend their 14-7 lead in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl, but that's when the Tulane defense and offense provided a pair of momentum-changing plays Monday in Arlington, Texas. USC quarterback Caleb Williams' pass was intercepted by Jarius Monroe at the Green...
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
Tulane’s Fritz wins prestigious coach of the year award
ATLANTA (Dec. 31, 2022) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has been named the winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, honors the head football coach whose […]
lafourchegazette.com
DEAN GRIFFIN
Dean Anthony Griffin, 64, a native of Galliano and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, January 4th, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to his burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge
With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
lafourchegazette.com
LCO teacher takes pride in making a positive difference to his students
The Lafourche Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year is a Physical Education teacher and coach who said that he takes pride in working hard to positively impact the lives of the students he works with each day. LCO Middle School teacher Keagan Polkey is in his 4th year at...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
NOLA.com
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
brproud.com
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
NOLA.com
Edwin Lombard, longtime Orleans clerk and appeals court judge, retires after 49 years
Edwin Lombard was a 12-year-old boy growing up in Algiers when he got the nickname “Pokey.”. It was 1959, and Lombard was a young pal of Blaine Kern, the parade-maker with a float den by the Black playground in Algiers. Lombard attended All Saints School, where Kern was putting on the spring festival.
