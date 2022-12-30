Read full article on original website
Atlanta homeowner fights what he calls a 'bogus' parking ticket
ATLANTA - A homeowner says he and his guest recently got hit with bogus parking tickets. Hans Klein says you don’t need a permit to park in front of his home in Ansley Park. But he says ATL Plus hit him and his contractor with fines of $75 each.
Homeowner fighting to dismiss parking tickets he says are invalid
It's a headache many in the city of Atlanta deal with parking tickets, but one man say he was hit with a bogus ticket for parking right in front of his Ansley Park Home. The homeowner says a permit is not needed to park there but that didn't stop ATL Plus from slapping him and his guest with a fine.
Level 2 risk for severe storms across metro Atlanta Tuesday
ATLANTA — Strong and potentially severe storms are expected to more into north Georgia Tuesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the biggest threats will be to west Georgia, including the western portions of metro Atlanta, where there is a Level 2 of 5 severe weather threat.
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
Fire on top of Atlanta's Westin Peachtree hotel appears to knock 99X off air for a time
ATLANTA - Less than a month after announcing its return, 99X appears to be back off the air due to a fire at its tower site. Smoke could be seen billowing from tower on top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, about 723 feet above the streets of Downtown Atlanta just after 1 p.m. Monday.
Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks
ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8
ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Report: Georgia ranks among worst states for railroad crossing crashes
A report says Georgia is one of the worst states for crashes at railroad crossings. Based on numbers from 2021, the railroad safety group Operation Lifesavers found that the Peach State ranked only behind Texas and California for the most railroad crossing crashes in a year. In total, the organization...
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
16 killed on Georgia roadways over New Year's weekend
Sixteen people died on Georgia roadways over the New Year's holiday weekend. Those numbers were released in a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety early Monday morning. Ten of those 16 people were killed before midnight of New Year's Eve. In Northeast Georgia, two people were...
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
Police searching for dangerous duo in SE Atlanta choking, stabbing assault
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a man and woman in connection to brutal assault that landed another woman in the hospital in early December. On Dec. 10 around 9:15 p.m., police say they responded to the Cook Out restaurant located at 403 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta where the male suspect physically choked the victim, while the female suspect stabbed her with a knife.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
A heavily armed man caused panic at a supermarket. But did he break the law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain-soaked residents hauled out their paddleboards to surf down city streets in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. In Oakland, a man bounced down flooded Hegenberger Avenue; he was pulled on a rubber tube by a pickup truck in the torrential downpour. An SUV nosedived into a massive...
