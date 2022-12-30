Read full article on original website
Related
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
WCVB
Mass. doctor on return to classroom, masking push
For a number of school districts, the return to the classroom will also mean a temporary return to masking, or at least the request for it. Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja weighs in.
WCVB
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens the Midwest
A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California is now threatening powerful tornadoes in the South and heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest. More than 3 million people are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. CT in parts of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. And...
Comments / 0