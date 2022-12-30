In the last five years, California has seen such a flurry of recall activity that no other state even comes close. In 2018, State Senator Josh Newman was recalled over his vote in Sacramento over the gas tax, while Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was recalled over his decision in the Brock Turner rape case. For the latter, the recall was so bad that Persky was fired as a high schools tennis coach after only a brief time on the job as a result.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO