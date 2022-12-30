Read full article on original website
AFrisco
4d ago
Because Gavin Newsom is pocketing that money!!! It shouldn't be up to him. Kiley should be able to audit the funds no questions asked.
36
David Tostado
4d ago
Gavin Newsome has been talking about this thing for a decade he is not going to do anything but put money in his pockets. But it will cost us a whole lock of misery Because he doesn't care. We need a President like El Salvador 🇸🇻 🙏 GOD BLESS THAT MAN TIRED OF GANGS AND WHAT THEY DO
12
*CyberSpace 21 EPL; StellarMass13*
4d ago
That is 1000% Correct Sir There Must Definitely Be A Huge Transparent Spending Audit Down To The Last Dime
26
