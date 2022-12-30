Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Revoke your smart contract approvals ASAP, warns crypto investor
On the back of the worst year for crypto hacks and exploits, the crypto community has given some advice to newbie investors going into 2023 — check your smart contract approvals and revoke access regularly. Reddit user 4cademy posted their advice to the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit on Jan. 1, noting...
CoinTelegraph
Bahamas regulator denies asking crypto exchange FTX to mint new tokens
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) has denied FTX debtors’ claims and expresses concern that the investigation has been “impeded.”. According to a statement released on Jan. 3, the SCB has had to correct material misstatements made by John J. Ray III, the representative of the United States-based FTX debtors, in press and court filings.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research troubles predate FTX: Report
New reports into Sam Bankman-Fried and his collapsed exchanges revealed that Alameda Research, the now-bankrupt crypto trading firm, almost collapsed in 2018, even before FTX was in the picture. A report published in The Wall Street Journal citing former employees revealed that Alameda incurred heavy losses from its trading algorithm....
CoinTelegraph
Top crypto funding stories of 2022
2022 was a watershed year for crypto venture capital, as investors poured tens of billions of dollars into blockchain-focused startups despite the overwhelmingly bearish trend in asset prices. Is the VC-dominated crypto funding model good for the industry? Only time will tell. Cointelegraph Research is still in the process of...
CoinTelegraph
Ukrainian pharmacies enable crypto payments via Binance Pay
Pharmacies in Ukraine are embracing digital payments amid the ongoing war, with a major local chain enabling payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). ANC Pharmacy, one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country, has partnered with Binance Ukraine to debut cryptocurrency payments via contactless crypto payment service Binance Pay.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Core developer hack highlights self-custody risks: Community responds
With one of Bitcoin’s original core developers claiming that his balance got drained by a hacker, the crypto community is at a loss at how “normal people” can succeed at securing their own Bitcoin (BTC). In a recent thread, Luke Dashjr claimed that some alleged attackers had...
CoinTelegraph
SushiSwap CEO proposes new tokenomics for liquidity, decentralization
Jared Grey, CEO of the decentralized exchange SushiSwap, has plans to redesign the tokenomics of the SushiSwap (SUSHI) token, according to a proposal introduced on Dec. 30 in the Sushi’s forum. As part of the new proposed tokenomics model, time-lock tiers will be introduced for emission-based rewards, as well...
CoinTelegraph
3 ways crypto derivatives could evolve and impact the market in 2023
Futures and options let traders put down only a tiny portion of a trade’s value and bet that prices will go up or down to a certain point within a certain period. It can make traders’ profits bigger because they can borrow more money to add to their positions, but it can also boost their losses much if the market moves against them.
CoinTelegraph
Morocco finalized crypto regulatory framework: Central Bank
Morocco may see its first crypto bill introduced “in the following days.” The document is already written by the Central Bank and will be discussed with the industry stakeholders. Late last month, during the press conference, the Governor of Morocco’s Central Bank, Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), Abdellatif Jouahiri, announced...
CoinTelegraph
Tribulations and triumphs: The biggest surprises in crypto of 2022
2022 saw the fall of many linchpin crypto and blockchain firms as the May market drawdown shook the industry. It caused many cryptocurrencies to lose value and many investors to pull their money from the market. Furthermore, the unprecedented knock-on effects of the meltdown exposed many blockchain and cryptocurrency firms that were ill-prepared for turbulent times.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried's legal team warns of 'harassment and threats' to parents in latest court filing
The legal team behind former FTX chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried has petitioned a court to redact certain information on individuals acting as sureties for his $250-million bond, citing threats made against his family. In a letter dated Jan. 3 filed to Judge Lewis Kaplan for the United States District...
CoinTelegraph
Su Zhu gets called out by the community as he fires off accusations against DCG
As liquidity issues surround the Digital Currency Group (DCG), Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founder Su Zhu made a Twitter thread containing allegations against DCG and FTX. However, the founder immediately got called out by the crypto community for blaming others and not taking accountability. In the thread, Zhu alleged that...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried enters not guilty plea for all counts in federal court
Former FTX chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried has pled not guilty to all criminal charges he’s facing related to the collapse of the crypto exchange including wire fraud, securities fraud, and violations of campaign finance laws. Multiple observers in the United States District Court in the Southern District of...
CoinTelegraph
Turkey to use blockchain-based digital identity for online public services
Turkey plans to use blockchain technology during the login process for online public services. E-Devlet, Turkey’s digital government portal used to access a wide range of public services, will use a blockchain-based digital identity to verify Turkish citizens during login. Fuat Oktay, the vice president of Turkey, announced during...
CoinTelegraph
No ‘respite’ for exploits, flash loans or exit scams in 2023: Cybersecurity firm
The new year is a fresh start for malicious actors in the crypto space and 2023 won’t likely see a slowdown in scams, exploits and hacks, according to CertiK. The blockchain security company told Cointelegraph its expectations for the year ahead regarding bad actors in the space, saying:. “We...
CoinTelegraph
Public filings reveal a $3B crypto trader who still lives with his mom
A 25-year-old crypto investor who traded nearly $2 billion (3 billion Australian dollars) worth of crypto in 2021 ran his crypto empire from the comfort of his parent’s home in Sydney, Australia, according to public records. The young gun in question, Darren Nguyen, has not spoken about the achievement...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miners see mixed successes in tackling debt-fueled overexpansion crisis
According to a recent report by Hash Rate Index, publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) miners took on more than $4 billion worth of debt during the run-up to the crypto bull market. Mesmerized by rising prices, industry rushed hand over fist to purchase Bitcoin application-specific integrated circuits miners on easy credit. However,...
CoinTelegraph
Rewind 2022: A crypto roundup of the year and stepping into 2023
Stepping into the year 2023, it's time to pause and reflect on the accomplishments and struggles the global crypto community witnessed over the last 365 days. Starting from the very beginning of 2022, no investment strategy could help recover the falling portfolios across traditional and crypto ecosystems. January 2022 inherited a slightly collapsing market, wherein investments made on 2021 all-time high prices resulted in immediate losses.
CoinTelegraph
Defying expectations: After an uncertain year, DeFi has high hopes for 2023
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is defined as any product or service offered by the Web3 world that helps users conduct financial activities such as payments, borrowing, lending, investing, trading and staking. Several Web3 use cases, including DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), emerged through the last bullish cycle. DeFi has...
CoinTelegraph
Trouble brewing for the US: Two-thirds of TradFi expects a 2023 recession
The United States economy could be in for an upset. Data from a Wall Street Journal survey revealed financial experts expect the country to face an economic downturn this year. Over two-thirds of economists at 23 major financial institutions that do business with the Federal Reserve believe the U.S. will...
Comments / 0