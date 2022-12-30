Read full article on original website
Southern Utah Outlasts Vaqueros In WAC Overtime Thriller
SALT LAKE CITY – The Thunderbirds improved to 2-0 in WAC play, doing just enough to pull away from UTRGV in overtime for a 94-88 win. The Thunderbirds (10-5, 2-0) hosted the Vaqueros of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (8-6, 0-2) at the America First Event Center on Saturday, December 31.
BYU Football Hires Former Player Justin Ena To Join Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football linebacker Justin Ena is returning home to his alma mater. BYU announced Monday that Ena is the newest Cougars revamped defensive staff member. Ena will coach the linebackers. Kelly Poppinga will coach the defensive ends, Sione Po’uha will be on defensive tackles, Jernaro Gilford remains with the cornerbacks, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will lead the safeties.
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s New Year’s Eve Win Over Portland
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated the Portland Pilots 71-58 on New Year’s Eve. It was BYU’s seventh consecutive win and Portland’s fourth straight loss. The Pilots were without their top two scorers in Tyler Robertson and Moses Wood. BYU improves to 13-0 all-time at home against the Pilots.
Utah RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Bursts For Tying Touchdown In Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson flew past the Penn State defense and into the end zone for a game-tying touchdown before halftime of the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena,...
Utah Football Falls In 2023 Rose Bowl Game To Penn State
PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Utes fell in the Rose Bowl Game for the second straight season after losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. Utah lost to...
Utah Cracks Women’s AP Top 10 For 1st Time; Gamecocks No. 1
ASSOCIATED PRESS – South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players.
Cam Rising Leaves Rose Bowl With Injury For Second Straight Year
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising limped off the Rose Bowl field after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against Penn State. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
Penn State Beat Writer Doesn’t Respect Pac-12 Conference, Except For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is a rare bread of a West Coast football team, for the most part. The Utes are known for being a defensive giant in college football and that prowess along with an emerging offense over the past few years has the Utes in the Rose Bowl.
Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury
Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘Moment Of Loudness’ To Take Place During Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES- Ahead of their big matchup with No. 11 Penn State, No. 8 Utah football announced Sunday evening the “Moment of Loudness” would take place in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. The “Moment of Loudness” has become an integral tradition for the Utes over the past two seasons as a way for the team and fans to honor running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe who tragically passed away during the 2021 season. The “Moment of Loudness” has recently evolved in the 2022 football season to include all beloved members of the Utah football family who are no longer with us.
Jazz Send Well Wishes To Utah Football Ahead Of Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Jazz shared their support of Utah football prior to the Utes’ meeting with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions are slated to play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2.
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
Utah fan family grateful to see their child honored in Rose Bowl ‘moment of loudness’
PASADENA, CA — When Utah fans pack the Rose Bowl tomorrow, there here will be plenty to see; The iconic stadium, the freshly painted field, the faces of the opposing fans. There are also a special pair of shoes a group of Utah fans will be wearing. Eddie Kimball’s...
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn
Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
Pro rally racer Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobiling accident in Utah, local officials announced Monday.
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver Ken Block was reportedly riding on a steep slope when he was killed after the snowmobile upended on Monday.
