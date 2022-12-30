Read full article on original website
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
Year In Review: #2 Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our #2 story of 2022. Freezing 'Cold, Snowy' Winter Expected For New York State. Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather...
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one. Help is needed in finding these children. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
New Year Brings Chance To Win Life-Changing Money In New York
Empire State residents have the chance to strike rich and start the new year on a major high note!. The Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, whopping jackpot that's one of the biggest in lottery history. New York State Residents Could Win Over $700 Million. For only the...
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
These Were The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live New York state?. It should come as no shock that one of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. If we took that out of the equation, where would your wallet be hurting the most?
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week
The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
14 Bold Predictions For 2023 From Western New Yorkers
2023 is officially here and with a new year comes new hope, new worries, and new ideas of what the future holds.
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
5 Magical Ice Bars to Visit this Winter in New York State
If you're looking for an exciting and unique way to spend the day this winter, look no further than these five magical ice bars throughout New York that come alive during the winter. Keep reading to learn more.
Don’t Freak Out! 10 Central and Upstate New York Staples Everyone Loves, I Don’t Get
Before you throw up your arms in disgust, hear me out. There are several things that are staples in Central and Upstate New York - halfmoons, greens and tomato pie, hiking and camping the Adirondacks, cheering on the Orangemen, running the Boilermaker. Everyone rants and raves about it all; how great the food tastes or how fun the great outdoors is.
newyorkalmanack.com
New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary
Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
newyorkalmanack.com
Report Cold-Stunned Sea Turtle Sightings on New York Beaches
There are four species of sea turtles that can be found in New York’s coastal waters: green, Kemp’s ridley, leatherback, and loggerhead sea turtles. They remain local in our area during the warmer months from approximately May through November and will typically begin their migration south to warmer nesting waters by mid-November.
Year In Review: #3 Banned Baby Names in New York And United States
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our third-performing story of 2022. Banned Baby Names in New York And the United States. Did you know there are a few baby names banned in New York State? Do you agree with them?. Deciding on...
Human Composting Of Dead People Is Now Legal In New York State
New York State residents can now choose the option of having a green burial, allowing their bodies to be turned into human compost. The bill which passed both the state senate and assembly was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul signs it on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The bill, S.5535/A.382, allows humans to be composted upon death, rather than having a traditional burial or being cremated. If it seems like something out of a science fiction movie, it's not as bad as it sounds. The bill's summary says it provides for,
Meet Western New York's New Year's babies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
