wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
wbrc.com
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
wvtm13.com
BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says...
wvtm13.com
Center Point man arrested in church copper theft
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing copper from church in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
wbrc.com
DCH builds new entrance due to renovations
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is changing where many people will enter the building as major renovations are set to get underway. The changes start Monday, January 2nd. DCH is demolishing the parking deck in front of the South entrance of the hospital. After that demolition, a...
wbrc.com
Economists say surplus of inventory could be bad news for retailers, good news for consumers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new year means new pressure for retailers. Economists are predicting tough times for retailers as they close out the holiday shopping season. But what does this mean for you, the consumer?. The holiday shopping buzz is over for many of us now, but retailers are...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
wvtm13.com
Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner says Jamarquis Darionte Weaver was shot and killed in the 100 block of 59th Street North on January 2. He was 27. No arrests have been made. Get news alerts in the...
wvtm13.com
Crash blocks all lanes on interstate ramp in McCalla
MCCALLA, Ala. — Crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash which is blocking all lanes on the I-459 northbound ramp to I-20/59 in Bessemer. Please avoid this area and use caution.
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
