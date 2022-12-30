ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says...
BESSEMER, AL
Center Point man arrested in church copper theft

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County sheriff's office is investigating a theft at a church in the Center Point area. On Jan. 1, deputies were called to the church on a report of a copper theft on 12th Court Northwest. Deputies found that the copper had been cut from the church's HVAC unit.
CENTER POINT, AL
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
DCH builds new entrance due to renovations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is changing where many people will enter the building as major renovations are set to get underway. The changes start Monday, January 2nd. DCH is demolishing the parking deck in front of the South entrance of the hospital. After that demolition, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL

