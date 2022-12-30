ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

themadisonrecord.com

Chess league books 4 tournaments in January, February

MADISON – With the start of a new year, Madison City Chess League or MCCL officials have wasted no time in preparing a busy schedule. “MCCL is getting ready for its biggest year yet as the organization celebrates its tenth anniversary,” MCCL Interim Executive Director Ranae Bartlett said.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

26 Records Broken In Huntsville During 2022

Happy New Year Tennessee Valley! The last week of 2022 was full of ups and downs weather-wise! We went from brutally cold to above-average temperatures. As we take a look back at the climatology from this past year, it ended off above average regarding rainfall for the Tennessee Valley. While we saw bitterly cold air […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Fantasy Playhouse to present ‘Snow White and the 7 Littles’

MADISON – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy will present a storybook classic with a tongue-in-cheek twist in their production of “Snow White and the 7 Littles.”. Snow White is not waiting for a knight in shining armor. She’s much too busy working to provide clean water...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Running- Speed, Nutrition and Hydration

MADISON- Hitting the pavement for some speedwork helps improve a runners’ physical economy. Heartbeat increases, breathing becomes challenging and your entire body feels the burn. All of those aspects of speedwork is part of the body learning to improve its ability to take in more oxygen making the speedwork less taxing on the body.
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Zachary James Calvert

Funeral service for Zachary James Calvert will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Livingston Chapel Church in Crane Hill. Burial will take place at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Chapel Church. Mr. Calvert was born on Feb. 24, 1982, in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 40 on Dec. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Robbie Calvert; brother, Mark Allen (Kate) Calvert; sister, Erin (Ray) Campbell; nieces, Samantha Calvert and Ashleigh Campbell; nephew, Trey Campbell; uncles, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert and Louis Kaduk; aunts, Lois (Mike) Nunan, and Lou (Tom) Chafin; and a host of many cousins, extended family and friends. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovel (Clessie) Calvert and Robert (Sara) Stevens; and an aunt, Ann Kaduk. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert Family.
CRANE HILL, AL
Alabama Now

Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man

A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets Albertville grand opening

After months of waiting, Whataburger is ready to open in Albertville. The location at 6950 U.S. 431 will open at 11 a.m. Jan. 5. Initially, the 24/7 restaurant will only be open for drive-thru service. Dining room access and delivery will be added in the coming weeks. The Albertville location...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Neal leaving News 19 for exciting new career move!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It is sad to announce that after four years here at News 19, Madison Neal will be departing. Madison joined our team in November 2018 as an MMJ. As a Tennessee Valley native, she has worked diligently to tell the stories of people in North Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

