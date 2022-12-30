Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
Chess league books 4 tournaments in January, February
MADISON – With the start of a new year, Madison City Chess League or MCCL officials have wasted no time in preparing a busy schedule. “MCCL is getting ready for its biggest year yet as the organization celebrates its tenth anniversary,” MCCL Interim Executive Director Ranae Bartlett said.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
26 Records Broken In Huntsville During 2022
Happy New Year Tennessee Valley! The last week of 2022 was full of ups and downs weather-wise! We went from brutally cold to above-average temperatures. As we take a look back at the climatology from this past year, it ended off above average regarding rainfall for the Tennessee Valley. While we saw bitterly cold air […]
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
themadisonrecord.com
Fantasy Playhouse to present ‘Snow White and the 7 Littles’
MADISON – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy will present a storybook classic with a tongue-in-cheek twist in their production of “Snow White and the 7 Littles.”. Snow White is not waiting for a knight in shining armor. She’s much too busy working to provide clean water...
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
themadisonrecord.com
Running- Speed, Nutrition and Hydration
MADISON- Hitting the pavement for some speedwork helps improve a runners’ physical economy. Heartbeat increases, breathing becomes challenging and your entire body feels the burn. All of those aspects of speedwork is part of the body learning to improve its ability to take in more oxygen making the speedwork less taxing on the body.
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
Obituary: Zachary James Calvert
Funeral service for Zachary James Calvert will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Livingston Chapel Church in Crane Hill. Burial will take place at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Chapel Church. Mr. Calvert was born on Feb. 24, 1982, in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 40 on Dec. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Robbie Calvert; brother, Mark Allen (Kate) Calvert; sister, Erin (Ray) Campbell; nieces, Samantha Calvert and Ashleigh Campbell; nephew, Trey Campbell; uncles, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert and Louis Kaduk; aunts, Lois (Mike) Nunan, and Lou (Tom) Chafin; and a host of many cousins, extended family and friends. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovel (Clessie) Calvert and Robert (Sara) Stevens; and an aunt, Ann Kaduk. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert Family.
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
Basketball coach charged with murder in Huntsville slaying acted in self-defense: Attorney
The suspect charged with murder in the shooting death Thursday of a 29-year-old man in Huntsville during a domestic incident is a basketball coach who acted in self-defense, her attorney said. Kashonna Janae Strong, 32, who was charged Friday with murder in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Antonio Robinson in...
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets Albertville grand opening
After months of waiting, Whataburger is ready to open in Albertville. The location at 6950 U.S. 431 will open at 11 a.m. Jan. 5. Initially, the 24/7 restaurant will only be open for drive-thru service. Dining room access and delivery will be added in the coming weeks. The Albertville location...
WHNT-TV
Madison Neal leaving News 19 for exciting new career move!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It is sad to announce that after four years here at News 19, Madison Neal will be departing. Madison joined our team in November 2018 as an MMJ. As a Tennessee Valley native, she has worked diligently to tell the stories of people in North Alabama.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
