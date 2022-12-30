Read full article on original website
Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
28-year-old killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting identified
The man killed in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday has been identified. On Sunday night at around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Watch our initial coverage of...
LaRue County man charged with killing his wife indicted on new charges
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — A LaRue County man is now being charged with killing his wife and her unborn child. Joshua Wolford was initially charged last October with murder and domestic violence. This came more than three years after 30-year-old Chasidy Wolford's body was found after a house fire...
LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
19-year-old arrested for crashing stolen car into LMPD cruiser on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after they said that he crashed a stolen car into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser that night. An arrest slip says that 19-year-old Lloyd Mason was heading westbound on Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood when he struck an officer who was transporting a person on a mental inquest warrant.
Police: Man hospitalized after shooting near Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot near Shawnee Park Monday night. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Vermont Avenue near Southwestern Parkway which is near Shawnee Park, according to LMPD. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they...
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
LMPD: Man, shot killed near Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed near where the Russell neighborhood meets downtown Louisville Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 1:20 p.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to a shooting near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. When they got there, police found a...
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in Shelby Park during the early morning hours of Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there they...
LMPD: Man dies in hospital after being shot in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Tyler Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened about 1:30 a.m. when LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue. That is next to the Mid-City Mall where Baxter Avenue Theatres is.
Tractor-trailer struck by train on railroad tracks in Oldham County
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A tractor-trailer was struck by a train in Crestwood early Tuesday morning, according to Oldham County Police. The tractor-trailer apparently was stuck on the tracks when a train plowed into it around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Ave. You can see video from the...
Bullet flies through man's Phoenix Hill home on New Year's Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Year's Eve, Barry Steiger was asleep at his Phoenix Hill home with his dog when he heard gunshots. When he got out of bed, he said he realized this bullet had entered his home and landed right outside his bedroom. “I got up and...
Multiple water rescues in Bullitt County as drivers are trapped in cars due to flooding
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Several water rescues had to be performed in Bullitt County due to Tuesday's flooding, according to the Zoneton Fire District. In just an hour's time, the department had to rescue multiple people trapped in cars due to high waters. This content is imported from Twitter....
Former Male High School principal dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Male High School principal has died. That announcement of Ted Boehm's death came from the high school's alumni Facebook page on Saturday. Boehm was principal of Male High School from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to 2013. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson...
Meet Louisville's first-born babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:We have a late entry! Norton Healthcare reported that they had a baby, Silas McCoy, born at 2:13 a.m., just a little bit earlier than baby Riley and baby Azrael. Little Silas can be seen snug and happy here. WLKY wishes all the newborn babies and...
2022 sees decrease in Louisville homicide rate but still ranks 3rd-highest in city's history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though the rate was down in 2022 from the previous year, it was still the third deadliest year in Louisville's history for homicides. Ending the month of December, there were 17 fatal homicides, according to data gathered by community activist Christopher 2X. There were a...
150 churches gather together for Interdenominational Ministries Coalition annual meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150 churches make up the Interdenominational Ministries Coalition, and many of those church leaders gathered together on Monday. The group celebrated the goals set forth for the new year and honored those community members who reached outstanding goals in 2022. "Each year carries a...
Louisville mayor spends last day in office giving back at Wayside Christian Mission luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting off the new year right by helping those who are less fortunate,Wayside Christian Mission held its annual new year's day luncheon at Hotel Louisville Sunday. People enjoyed traditional favorites, including baked ham, cooked cabbage, greens and mashed potatoes. Several volunteers helped with the event, including...
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
