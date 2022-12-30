ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larue County, KY

WLKY.com

Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

19-year-old arrested for crashing stolen car into LMPD cruiser on New Year's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after they said that he crashed a stolen car into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser that night. An arrest slip says that 19-year-old Lloyd Mason was heading westbound on Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood when he struck an officer who was transporting a person on a mental inquest warrant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting near Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot near Shawnee Park Monday night. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Vermont Avenue near Southwestern Parkway which is near Shawnee Park, according to LMPD. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man, shot killed near Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed near where the Russell neighborhood meets downtown Louisville Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 1:20 p.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to a shooting near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. When they got there, police found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies in hospital after being shot in Tyler Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Tyler Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened about 1:30 a.m. when LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue. That is next to the Mid-City Mall where Baxter Avenue Theatres is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former Male High School principal dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Male High School principal has died. That announcement of Ted Boehm's death came from the high school's alumni Facebook page on Saturday. Boehm was principal of Male High School from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to 2013. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet Louisville's first-born babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:We have a late entry! Norton Healthcare reported that they had a baby, Silas McCoy, born at 2:13 a.m., just a little bit earlier than baby Riley and baby Azrael. Little Silas can be seen snug and happy here. WLKY wishes all the newborn babies and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY

