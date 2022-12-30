ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

State champion Mill Creek headlines All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team

Class AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek earned three of the top four awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s coaches. The Hawks’ Caleb Downs was Athlete of the Year, Jamal Anderson was Defensive Player of the Year and Jacob Ulrich was Specialist of the Year. Region champion Buford’s Justice Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year.
HOSCHTON, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13

Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantafi.com

What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?

When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Why didn't Metallica play the halftime show at the Peach Bowl?

ATLANTA — A cryptic tweet on Saturday afternoon got fans of one of the most legendary rock groups around buzzing. Would Metallica really be playing the Peach Bowl halftime show?. The short answer, we know now, of course is no. Metallica was not in Atlanta to perform at the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores

Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantaagentmagazine.com

1089 Sweet Mia Lane, Powder Springs

Move in ready with $10,000 buyer closing cost and $5,000 buyers’ broker incentive for a limited time. Classic and elegant craftsman home featuring five bedrooms with four and a half bathrooms on a full basement. Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors and soaring 10-foot ceilings. Private main level guest/in-law suite with ensuite bathroom plus additional powder room. Separate dining room with butler’s pantry is perfect for family gatherings. Cook’s kitchen with large island, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry and GE stainless double ovens, five-burner cooktop, dishwasher and 36″ tapered wood range hood. Huge upstairs media room is built for relaxation! Owner’s suite is spacious with a sitting room and huge walk-in closet. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs, along with two beautiful full secondary bathrooms. Designed and built by Bercher Homes, one of Cobb County’s most trusted and respected home builders! You deserve to own this treasure in Ward Mills Farm – the Jewel of West Cobb.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
ATLANTA, GA

