Move in ready with $10,000 buyer closing cost and $5,000 buyers’ broker incentive for a limited time. Classic and elegant craftsman home featuring five bedrooms with four and a half bathrooms on a full basement. Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors and soaring 10-foot ceilings. Private main level guest/in-law suite with ensuite bathroom plus additional powder room. Separate dining room with butler’s pantry is perfect for family gatherings. Cook’s kitchen with large island, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry and GE stainless double ovens, five-burner cooktop, dishwasher and 36″ tapered wood range hood. Huge upstairs media room is built for relaxation! Owner’s suite is spacious with a sitting room and huge walk-in closet. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs, along with two beautiful full secondary bathrooms. Designed and built by Bercher Homes, one of Cobb County’s most trusted and respected home builders! You deserve to own this treasure in Ward Mills Farm – the Jewel of West Cobb.

POWDER SPRINGS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO