Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
State champion Mill Creek headlines All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team
Class AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek earned three of the top four awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s coaches. The Hawks’ Caleb Downs was Athlete of the Year, Jamal Anderson was Defensive Player of the Year and Jacob Ulrich was Specialist of the Year. Region champion Buford’s Justice Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year.
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
fox5atlanta.com
College football national championship tickets to cost Dawgs fans serious cash
ATLANTA - It was a fourth quarter for the ages as the University of Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the College Football National Championship Game at the stroke of midnight Saturday. "It was just deafening in there," said Nate Halm. "It was so loud you could barely even think,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Watch | Missed kick to lift Dawgs in Peach Bowl at same time as New Year's midnight countdown
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl made for a New Year's countdown that will not soon be forgotten in Georgia. In a remarkable confluence, Ohio State lined up to kick a field goal attempt for the win against the Dawgs at the exact same time the Peach began dropping in Atlanta - just a hop, skip and a jump away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta.
Albany Herald
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
atlantafi.com
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
WXIA 11 Alive
Why didn't Metallica play the halftime show at the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — A cryptic tweet on Saturday afternoon got fans of one of the most legendary rock groups around buzzing. Would Metallica really be playing the Peach Bowl halftime show?. The short answer, we know now, of course is no. Metallica was not in Atlanta to perform at the...
Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores
Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
1089 Sweet Mia Lane, Powder Springs
Move in ready with $10,000 buyer closing cost and $5,000 buyers’ broker incentive for a limited time. Classic and elegant craftsman home featuring five bedrooms with four and a half bathrooms on a full basement. Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors and soaring 10-foot ceilings. Private main level guest/in-law suite with ensuite bathroom plus additional powder room. Separate dining room with butler’s pantry is perfect for family gatherings. Cook’s kitchen with large island, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry and GE stainless double ovens, five-burner cooktop, dishwasher and 36″ tapered wood range hood. Huge upstairs media room is built for relaxation! Owner’s suite is spacious with a sitting room and huge walk-in closet. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs, along with two beautiful full secondary bathrooms. Designed and built by Bercher Homes, one of Cobb County’s most trusted and respected home builders! You deserve to own this treasure in Ward Mills Farm – the Jewel of West Cobb.
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Comments / 0