BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan

Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Flat in Early 2023

The highest two digital property, Bitcoin and Ethereum, began 2023 basically unchanged because the crypto area tries to get better from the record-high bear market of 2022. CoinMarketCap information confirmed that Bitcoin and Ethereum traded flat throughout the first 24 hours of the brand new 12 months. In line with the info, BTC gained 0.05% to commerce at $16,586 as of press time, whereas ETH elevated by 0.06% to $1,200 over the identical timeframe.
Digital Currency Group gets Jan. 8 deadline to resolve Gemini earn issues

Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert of bad faith tactics over the $900 million debt owed by Genesis trading to Earn users. In a Jan. 2 open letter, Winklevoss said Silbert employed stalling tactics and refused to meet stakeholders to resolve issues surrounding the...
3AC co-founder claims DCG and FTX colluded to attack Terra LUNA, stETH

Bankrupt firm Three Arrows Capital’s co-founder Zhu Su alleged that Digital Currency Group (DCG) and FTX conspired to attack Terra LUNA and staked Ethereum (stETH) in a Jan. 3 Twitter thread. The hedge fund co-founder said this was possible because of the close relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and DCG...
SushiSwap CEO proposes new tokenomics to survive liquidity crunch

SushiSwap’s CEO, Jared Grey, introduced a proposal on Dec. 30 to alter the tokenomics of the SUSHI token in an attempt to revive the protocol amid a liquidity crunch. On Dec. 6, Grey set off a furor in the SUSHI community after announcing that the project’s treasury had a runway of only 1.5 years. At the time, Grey proposed that 100% of the fees earned by SushiSwap be diverted to Kanpai, the project’s treasury, for one year or until new tokenomics are introduced.
Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Accused of Moving $684K in Crypto Assets While Under House Arrest – Bitcoin News

According to an analyst on Dec. 29, 2022, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have cashed out $684,000 in crypto assets while under house arrest. If the funds were spent by SBF, it goes against the court’s release conditions that note the former FTX executive is not allowed to spend more than $1,000 without permission from the court.
FLORIDA STATE
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...

