SushiSwap’s CEO, Jared Grey, introduced a proposal on Dec. 30 to alter the tokenomics of the SUSHI token in an attempt to revive the protocol amid a liquidity crunch. On Dec. 6, Grey set off a furor in the SUSHI community after announcing that the project’s treasury had a runway of only 1.5 years. At the time, Grey proposed that 100% of the fees earned by SushiSwap be diverted to Kanpai, the project’s treasury, for one year or until new tokenomics are introduced.

2 DAYS AGO