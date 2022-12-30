Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Flat in Early 2023
The highest two digital property, Bitcoin and Ethereum, began 2023 basically unchanged because the crypto area tries to get better from the record-high bear market of 2022. CoinMarketCap information confirmed that Bitcoin and Ethereum traded flat throughout the first 24 hours of the brand new 12 months. In line with the info, BTC gained 0.05% to commerce at $16,586 as of press time, whereas ETH elevated by 0.06% to $1,200 over the identical timeframe.
cryptoslate.com
Digital Currency Group gets Jan. 8 deadline to resolve Gemini earn issues
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert of bad faith tactics over the $900 million debt owed by Genesis trading to Earn users. In a Jan. 2 open letter, Winklevoss said Silbert employed stalling tactics and refused to meet stakeholders to resolve issues surrounding the...
cryptoslate.com
3AC co-founder claims DCG and FTX colluded to attack Terra LUNA, stETH
Bankrupt firm Three Arrows Capital’s co-founder Zhu Su alleged that Digital Currency Group (DCG) and FTX conspired to attack Terra LUNA and staked Ethereum (stETH) in a Jan. 3 Twitter thread. The hedge fund co-founder said this was possible because of the close relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and DCG...
Gemini co-founder says Genesis ‘engaging in bad faith stall tactics’
Gemini co-founder pens open letter to rival Genesis on Twitter asking for $900 million loan repayment.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
cryptoslate.com
SushiSwap CEO proposes new tokenomics to survive liquidity crunch
SushiSwap’s CEO, Jared Grey, introduced a proposal on Dec. 30 to alter the tokenomics of the SUSHI token in an attempt to revive the protocol amid a liquidity crunch. On Dec. 6, Grey set off a furor in the SUSHI community after announcing that the project’s treasury had a runway of only 1.5 years. At the time, Grey proposed that 100% of the fees earned by SushiSwap be diverted to Kanpai, the project’s treasury, for one year or until new tokenomics are introduced.
techaiapp.com
Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Accused of Moving $684K in Crypto Assets While Under House Arrest – Bitcoin News
According to an analyst on Dec. 29, 2022, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have cashed out $684,000 in crypto assets while under house arrest. If the funds were spent by SBF, it goes against the court’s release conditions that note the former FTX executive is not allowed to spend more than $1,000 without permission from the court.
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
