Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Rio Dell aftershock causes massive power outage for North Coast residents
RIO DELL, CALIF. — Update Jan. 2, 6:07 a.m.:. This morning, power has been restored to customers in the Rio Dell area following the quake that shook Humboldt county. Over one thousand residents are without power following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the community of Rio Dell earlier this morning.
krcrtv.com
5.4M earthquake hits Humboldt again nearly 2 weeks after 6.4M quake
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 5:16 PM:. Humboldt County's Office of Emergency Services has sent out an update on recovery efforts following the New Year's Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Rio Dell this morning. They said they are still inspecting damage caused by the earthquake, and as of...
krcrtv.com
Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week
EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
krcrtv.com
Route 299 one-way traffic control in effect due to slide in Trinity County; expect delays
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — According to Caltrans, one-way traffic control is in effect on Route 299 due to a slide between Burnt Ranch and Hawkins Bar. Just before the start of the new year, powerful storms soaked California, closing traffic across the state in counties most affected. Wet weather...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans warns drivers that winter storms may impact road conditions
REDDING, Calif. — Caltrans has warned Northstate drivers that winter storms may cause travel delays and impact travel safety through the rest of the week. The First Alert Weather Team has forecast fairly low snow levels to start the week with the potential for some light snow in Weaverville and Hayfork but the heavier amounts will be reserved for elevations above 4,000 feet.
krcrtv.com
Landslide on HWY 299 leads to one-way traffic control
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A section of Highway 299 remains operating with one-way traffic control due to a landslide that occurred last Friday. According to Caltrans District 2, the one-way traffic control remains in effect between Burnt Ranch and Hawkins Bar along the 299. Those driving along on the...
krcrtv.com
Bob's Footlongs open for online orders
FORTUNA, Calif. — Although Bob's Footlongs isn't opening its doors until next week, they are open for online orders. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page saying on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m., they will be open for online ordering on Bobsfootlongs.com for pickup or delivery.
Comments / 0