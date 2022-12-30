ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

UIS hosting art gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is presenting “A tax on a bag and other landscapes,” a solo exhibition presenting new paintings and sculpture works by Chicago-based artist Frances Lee. The exhibition will open on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville High School delays start of 2023 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Jacksonville High School has delayed the start of the 2023 school year until January 6. According to school officials, the date is being pushed back due to the damage in the 200 hall. Officials say they need more time to get the school ready for...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield Fire Department responds to a stove fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Lawrence ave between Walnut and New Street for a report of a fire. Officials say that a stove started the fire. No one was injured. Three residents will be displaced due to the fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Ringing in the New Year at Noon

The Springfield Kidzeum of Health and Science Children's Museum held a Noon Year's Eve celebration today. The event started at earlier this morning and last until about 2 pm. Staff had activities for the kids such as balloon animals, kids could make their own party hats, they even had a parade around the museum.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Pretrial Fairness Act delayed until further notice

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 31st The Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the Pre-trial Fairness Act. The Pre-trial Fairness Act was set to go into effect on January 1st. However multiple counties obtained temporary restraining orders against the Pre-trial Fairness Act that allowed them to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

January dedicated as firefighter cancer awareness month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — January is dedicated to firefighter cancer awareness month. Officials say occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters – surpassing heart disease. During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy