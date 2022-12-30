Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Health seeks help in identifying patient brought to ORMC
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando Health is attempting to identify a patient who was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) over the weekend and is asking for help. The patient is a white man with mid-length hair described as either black or brown. He also has an auburn-colored mustache and beard. He is 5'11", weighs 135 pounds, and is believed to be in his late 20s to mid-40s. He has several tattoos including a Florida Marlins logo on his right hand; "S E L F" (one letter on each finger of the right hand); "City Boy" (left hand); "M A D E" (one letter on each finger of the left hand); unrecognizable tattoos also on the left forearm and wrist and right forearm.
villages-news.com
Doctors and drivers in The Villages
Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
fox35orlando.com
'They were trying to flash SOS': Woman says she was next in line to ride The Wheel before it lost power
ORLANDO, Fla. - People were out and about at ICON Park in Orlando on Monday, but one of the amusement park's main rides – its 400-foot Ferris wheel – remained closed after it suffered a power failure on New Year's Eve, showering one of the cabins in sparks.
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park to stay closed for maintenance, inspections after power failure
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wheel – a 400-foot tall Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando – will remain closed for "a few days" while technical teams perform maintenance and investigate why the attraction seemingly sparked and lost power on Saturday night while people were on it, the park said in a statement.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking, and there is $1 billion on the line. Last year, Florida lawmakers targeted Disney, dissolving the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In doing so, they set the stage for $1 billion in debt to be transferred from Disney and Reedy Creek...
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
fox35orlando.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Drone video shows riders being rescued after attraction loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing the dramatic rescue of dozens of people after The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power on New Year's Eve, trapping riders inside the pod vehicles. In the footage, first responders are seen climbing up the...
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
fox35orlando.com
State-of-the-art Florida Children's Museum offers hands-on learning, exploration for kids
LAKELAND, Fla. - Need some playtime and education on your next family adventure? Then try the brand new Florida Children's Museum in Lakeland, Florida. This 47,000 square foot interactive exhibit is perfect for kids ages 0 to 12 and will provide endless hours of entertainment. Adults can join in on...
Pods clear, 62 people evacuate from The Wheel at ICON Park after loss of power
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update 10:48 p.m. Orange County Fire Rescue said all the pods are now empty and the units have been cleared. Rescue climbers are on duty to assist as needed. 62 people have been evacuated from the Wheel at ICON Park. Rescue climbers are still conducting rescues.
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
Bay News 9
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Sparks fly at The Wheel at ICON Park as ride loses power | 'It's on fire'
ORLANDO, Fla. - It was likely a scary moment for dozens of riders who were trapped on The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it reportedly lost power Saturday evening. A witness captured video of huge sparks flying from one of the pods of the Ferris wheel ride as the incident was happening.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints two Orlando doctors to Board of Medicine
If the Senate approves the appointments, they'll be cleared to serve for at least four years. Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two recently created vacancies on the Florida Board of Medicine, a 15-member panel composed mostly of licensed physicians tasked with licensing, monitoring, disciplining, educating and rehabilitating physicians and other practitioners in the state.
click orlando
1 hospitalized after fire in garage fills home with smoke, Orange County firefighters say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a fire Saturday morning at a home on Lake Pickett, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire on Sailfin Drive resulted in smoke in the home, a department spokesperson said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600...
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
