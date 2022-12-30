ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help in identifying patient brought to ORMC

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando Health is attempting to identify a patient who was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) over the weekend and is asking for help. The patient is a white man with mid-length hair described as either black or brown. He also has an auburn-colored mustache and beard. He is 5'11", weighs 135 pounds, and is believed to be in his late 20s to mid-40s. He has several tattoos including a Florida Marlins logo on his right hand; "S E L F" (one letter on each finger of the right hand); "City Boy" (left hand); "M A D E" (one letter on each finger of the left hand); unrecognizable tattoos also on the left forearm and wrist and right forearm.
LAKE MARY, FL
villages-news.com

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts

Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints two Orlando doctors to Board of Medicine

If the Senate approves the appointments, they'll be cleared to serve for at least four years. Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two recently created vacancies on the Florida Board of Medicine, a 15-member panel composed mostly of licensed physicians tasked with licensing, monitoring, disciplining, educating and rehabilitating physicians and other practitioners in the state.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
