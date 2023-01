JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Five people were shot in separate incidents Thursday, Dec. 29 in Jersey City, according to sources and preliminary reports.

Gunfire rang out both on Van Nostrand Avenue and Virginia and Bernius Court between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

The victims showed up at local hospitals in various conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.