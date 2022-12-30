ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Dobbs stakes his claim as Titans' QB1 — and other takeaways from Cowboys loss | Estes

By Gentry Estes, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Four observations from the Tennessee Titans27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium.

Joshua Dobbs makes strong claim for QB job

Making a relatively meaningless midweek game more interesting, the Titans threw a curveball in opting to give former Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs – signed only eight days previously – his first career NFL start ahead of rookie Malik Willis.

Despite some initial media speculation that Willis was simply being rested, that wasn’t the case. Dobbs was auditioning to be the Titans’ starter for the remainder of this season, and he made the most of it. He looked the part. From the first snap, his proficiency as an NFL quarterback was clearly superior to what Willis has demonstrated in games.

Such a twist, obviously, doesn’t speak well for Willis’ future in Tennessee. While I wouldn’t yet write off a talented third-round pick based on some rough days as a rookie, Willis has to prove that he can play capably at this level, and he hasn’t yet.

As for Dobbs, he did. He obviously has room to improve. But he was awfully good in spite of the Titans’ typically shaky pass protection and a drop-plagued receiving group that should have helped him more.

Credit to the Titans’ JV (and KB)

This looked on the front end like it would be ugly for the Titans. And it really wasn’t.

The Titans’ never-ending epidemic of injuries mixed with their desire to rest Derrick Henry and others for next week’s winner-take-all divisional finale in Jacksonville left a junior-varsity squad taking the field Thursday. Much like a preseason game, this became a search for who among the Titans’ big names was active and playing rather than who was not.

Safety Kevin Byard, though, was clear when asked in interviews last week: He was playing. And true to what you’d expect from the Titans’ leader, Byard showed up and showed out. He intercepted two passes in the first half, each leading to a field goal and a deficit of only 10-6 at intermission.

No one would have expected it to be that close. But with Dobbs at quarterback, the Titans seemed to play freer Thursday night, as if some pressure had been lifted along with this game’s expectations. Not sure if that’ll mean anything in Jacksonville, but it wasn’t bad for a slumping team to enjoy a few uplifting experiences for a change, even in a defeat.

Too many penalties

While the Cowboys' turnovers helped keep their overmatched foe in this game, the Titans ultimately made too many mistakes to take advantage.

Here was the damage: 10 Titans penalties for 124 yards (compared to the Cowboys’ three for 35). The costliest penalty was a sloppy 51-yard pass interference penalty by cornerback Tre Avery, who was in position but grabbed receiver Michael Gallup anyway, allowing the Cowboys to convert a desperation heave on third-and-19. They scored a touchdown the next play.

Cornerback Roger McCreary was also flagged twice for pass interference and had an unnecessary holding penalty nullify a third-down sack by DeMarcus Walker. McCreary has been relied on for a massive number of snaps this season, and the workload has appeared to be catching up with the rookie in recent games.

Offensively, left tackle Dennis Daley jumped early twice on fourth-down plays in the fourth quarter. The first was on a fourth-and-5 from the Cowboys’ 40-yard line. The Titans ended up punting instead.

Cowboys in Nissan

While this has happened before, it has been awhile since Titans fans were shouted down in their own stadium as much as they were at times Thursday night. I can’t give an actual percentage. Titans fans did make themselves heard, too.

But the Cowboys were well-represented. They are one of the league’s most popular franchises and don’t often play in Nashville. Given the Titans’ recent struggles, you could have seen that coming.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

