ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Will Southwest's loyal customer base return after the week of massive delays?

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqls2_0jyIstvN00

Will Southwest's loyal customer base return after the week of massive delays? 02:07

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After about a week of massive delays and cancellations, Southwest Airlines said Friday operations should be back on track.

Over the past several days, the airline cut two-thirds of its flights as it looked to get its crews back in place after they blamed the winter storm as it blanketed many cities they fly to.

"Your flight attendants are very sorry for having to say 'we're sorry' to you and that we're going to hold the executives accountable to get this repaired," said Lyn Montgomery, president TWU 556, the Union of Southwest flight attendants.

Montgomery said the company has experienced mini-malfunctions before, but this revealed a larger problem with its outdated system.

"I think Southwest Airlines will do what it can to make things right with its customers. I am very leery about whether it will really work to make things right with the flight attendants and workers that have been suffering for quite a long time," added Montgomery.

Throughout the decades, the airline has changed from it's earlier days said Montgomery, "They contend to be an employee-eccentric airline but they're not and we used to be and we left those kind of principals behind."

But how will this impact Southwest's loyal customer base?

"The challenge that they're going to face is not just weathering this storm it is what are they going to do in the weeks and months ahead when they come under a lot of pressure to make good on their pledges to actually upgrade their systems and take real concrete steps to make sure that this doesn't again to their customers," said Evan Nierman, CEO or Red Banyan Crisis PR.

Nierman believes once the company gets over this initial phase of the crisis they can regain the trust of their customers—but the looming investigations will keep this in the spotlight.

"This is going to be a problem that they're going to be wrestling with for the immediate and midterm future," added Nierman, "Moving forward the challenge for Southwest is going to be put their money where their mouth is and to actually reimburse the customers who had to face a horrific time around these holidays. And then step two is what are they going to do as an organization to make the investments to ensure that this kind of systemic failure doesn't happen again."

Passengers told CBS 11 they are split on whether they will fly with the airline again.

"I absolutely will, I had no issues," said Diane Anderson who flew back from Orlando.

"I believe in forgiveness," said passenger Colton Rector.

However for Tonya Hines, she had to sleep multiple nights in the Orlando airport, "It's been a rough ride," and doesn't believe they will book with Southwest again after this experience, "Took a whole week of pay for me and my wife, I'm not a happy camper."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

American, Delta, United, Alaska cap fare prices as Southwest continues cancelling flights

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid the frenzy of Southwest flight cancellations, American, United, Delta and Alaska Airlines tell CBS News they are capping fares between select cities. Southwest flights have been canceled or delayed since before Christmas, infuriating customers seeing family for the holidays or trying to get home. Southwest told travelers that they wouldn't be able to get on a flight until after New Year's Day.Travelers 'beyond frustrated' by Southwest Airlines cancellationsTwitter replies from Fort Worth-based American to customers say "We're doing our part to help get people where they need to be and we're putting a cap on fares...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Why Southwest's flight cancellations snowballed

The Southwest Airlines meltdown over the holiday week has reignited calls for updated infrastructure to prepare for future disruptions. While a historic nationwide storm was the initial cause of flight delays and cancellations, pilots say the company's scheduling software caused a "snowball effect."Capt. Michael Santoro, vice president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association and a pilot for the carrier for more than 13 years, told CBS News the infrastructure can't process crew reassignments after about 300 changes."The storm was the catalyst that started this whole event, but the major problem is that our scheduling IT infrastructure is outdated and can't...
CBS DFW

Southwest plans return to normal operations after a week of chaos

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After thousands of cancelled flights, out-of-place luggage, and frustrated customers, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it plans to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions Friday.An airline news release said, "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign Crew, their schedules, and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."Since Tuesday, Southwest has operated a reduced flight schedule so it could move its planes, pilots, and flight attendants to their proper places.On Thursday, Flightaware said Southwest had...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Southwest flights mostly back on track after week of chaos

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations as of early Friday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.What caused Southwest's holiday meltdown? It wasn't just weather, pilots sayFederal regulators...
CBS DFW

Southwest scrubs thousands more flights as it struggles to rebound

Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights early Thursday as the beleaguered carrier struggled to recover from a massive winter storm that has angered passengers, raised questions about its preparedness and drawn scrutiny in Washington, D.C.As of 9:47 a.m. Eastern time Southwest had scrubbed more than 2,360 flights, or 58% of the airline's daily scheduled trips, according to Flight Aware. Overall, data from the tracking service shows the airline has scrapped more than 15,000 flights over the past week, leading to chaos at Southwest facilities around the U.S. and forcing CEO Robert Jordan to apologize.Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other...
MISSOURI STATE
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
CBS DFW

Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla said Monday that sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk's pledge to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year.The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.The shortfall came despite a major year-end sales push that included rare $7,500 discounts in the U.S. on the Models Y and 3, the company's...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Southwest employees share flyers' frustration, try to lend helping hand where possible

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — When Southwest flight attendant Corliss King walked into the airport Christmas Day, employees flocked to the union vice president.Some had been stuck for days. They didn't know where to go, or who to call."I looked like a momma duck with 10 people trailing behind me with suitcases saying, 'I don't know what to do,'" she said.Airline employees used to solving problems for travelers, found themselves without any solutions during the operations meltdown, and in a survival situation of their own.Pilots were sleeping in terminals, on planes, or in homes of coworkers in whatever city they were stuck...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
171K+
Followers
24K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy