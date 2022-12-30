ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday.

Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.

Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.

The game was tied entering the third period, but Johnston's fourth goal in the last five games gave Dallas a 2-1 lead. Benn doubled the cushion with a power play goal, and Seguin scored his second of the night into an empty net.

Seguin has four goals in his last four games. Jason Robertson assisted on Dallas' third goal, running his point streak to six games (one goal, eight assists).

UP NEXT

Stars: Host San Jose on Saturday.

Wild: Visit St. Louis on Saturday.

