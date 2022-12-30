ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

2 men arrested for theft of baby Jesus from Sundance Square manger scene

By Giles Hudson
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEzm3_0jyIspOT00

Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene 00:25

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been arrested for the theft of baby Jesus from the Sundance Square manger scene, Fort Worth said Thursday night.

Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were both charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.

Sundance Square officials had asked for the public's help in finding who stole the figure after security camera video showed a man taking it on Dec. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POMGQ_0jyIspOT00
Fort Worth police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from Sundance Square Nativity scene 00:26

Just a few days later, Sundance Square officials called a news conference to say Baby Jesus had been returned .

There was no word on a motive for the theft.

Sundance Square officials said they were working on a statement.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene

A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of boy found stabbed to death

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day. Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond. According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him. "It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother.  She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth

It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
FORT WORTH, TX
dfwscanner.net

Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen car crashes into Royse City Buc-ee's after police chase, officials say

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said.On Jan. 1, Rockwall County deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-30 that exited at FM 2642. Police said the suspect drove into the convenience store's parking lot and then drove into the east side entrance.No one was injured in the crash and the driver was taken into custody, police said. They have not been identified at this time.Facebook user Paolo Walker wrote that she was there when the crash took place."We had just walked out when we heard people screaming and running behind us. It was a packed store. Thank goodness no one was hurt," she said.
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Seek Man Connected to Unconscious Teen

Police in White Settlement are searching for a man after a girl was found unconscious in the bathroom of a retail store. CBS reported that police responded to a medical-related call at a local Academy Sports and Outdoors located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane last week just before 7:30 p.m. where they discovered the 17-year-old passed out in the women’s bathroom of the store.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
171K+
Followers
24K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy