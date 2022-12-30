ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Mark Malneritch
4d ago

should be able to sue that judge personally. if it wasn't for her the officer would still be alive. time to sue these judges and Das and hold them accountable

Bldnurse
4d ago

This is absolutely heartbreaking 💔 💔 🥲🥲🥲RIP Deputy Isaiah Cordero, you were always so funny. Pretending to fill up my truck with your belongings while talking waiting for everyone to see if you would recognize that it was a different vehicle. You acted like you were going to get in my SUV and leave while everyone teased “call a BOLO out for the blood techs SUV”! But you were just playing! Thank you Sheriff Bianco for addressing this. It’s getting really bad. Even for us. No one is going to prison or jail anymore. Not even 4X DUI offenders. Only one AB47 should be allowed.

peppercorn
4d ago

newsoms closing prisons cuz he says there's not enough bad guys there's enough bad guys they're everywhere we just have to prosecute and lock them up. 🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎

