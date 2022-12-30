ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Ravenswood hands Southern a setback

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a gut-wrenching loss to Ripley earlier in the week, Ravenswood’s boys basketball team battled back to close out the 2022 phase of the 2022-23 season with a win. Ravenswood handed Southern Local a 72-45 loss Friday night inside the Old Gymnasium on...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Carly Wilt

WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement thi…
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Southern girls split with Liberty, Lewis Co. at Holiday Tournament

WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement this past week as they split results at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic hosted by Lewis County High School. It opened its tournament slate last Thursday with a 56-42 victory over the Liberty Harrison Mountaineers before...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Margene L. Wentz

WESTON — Margene L. Wentz, 92, of Weston passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home. She was born in Milletus, WV on August 29, 1930: daughter of the late Orbie Swisher and Nora Pauline (Morgan) Swisher. On December 3, 1952, she married Melvin “Buck” Wentz, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Brandon Christopher Shinn

Brandon Christopher Shinn, 35 of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1987 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Douglas and Kathy Shinn. Brandon was a graduate of Ravenswood High School. He attended Faith Bible Church in Ravenswood for many years. He was self-employed/landlord. Brandon was an avid pool player. He traveled to many different places throughout WV and Ohio, participating in pool tournaments. He won numerous tournaments.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Sean Troy 'Chico' Jasper

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” in the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: Robert Hartley’s legacy

While strolling through the Hartley Room inside Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center, I most always stop and look at the plaque honoring the late Robert Hartley. I am in this room, which features his name, several times during the college basketball season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Bell Chapel presenting Dustin Lambert on Sunday

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Christian performing artist Dustin Lambert will be featured at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Chapel in Gallipolis. Lambert resides in Dunbar, West Virginia, and has been touring the region since 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Concord University and a master’s in school leadership from Salem University. Lambert serves as a coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Cornelious Ulysis 'Bob' Elliott

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother's home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU

There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Eleanore V. Chipps

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Charles 'Chuck' Edward Stire, Sr.

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) —Charles “Chuck” Edward Stire, Sr., 72, of Meadowbrook, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Genesis Pierpont Center in Fairmont. He was the son of the late-Kester Blake Stire and Lucille (White) Stire. He was born November 27, 1950.
MEADOWBROOK, WV
WVNews

City of Buckhannon releases meeting schedule

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The City of Buckhannon has released its meeting schedule for this week:. All meetings are open to the public and will be held in Council Chambers, Buckhannon City Hall, 70 E Main St, Buckhannon, WV 26201, unless otherwise noted.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

1st & Main Burgers & Fries making its mark in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The proprietors of the YouTube channel “Have Fun WV” recently completed a two-year odyssey to find the best hot dogs in West Virginia, and 1st & Main Burgers & Fries in Point Pleasant was among the restaurants making their top 50 list, coming in at No. 31.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Loretta B. Boyles

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Loretta B. Boyles, age 95, a resident of Tacy Community, Moatsville passed away Sunday January 1, 2023 at her residence. She was in the care of her daughter Debbie and Mountain Hospice.
MOATSVILLE, WV
WVNews

James R. Gaston, Sr.

WESTON — James R. Gaston, Sr.,86, of Jane Lew went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at Seller’s Personal Care Home of Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Weston on July 20th, 1936: son of the late Stokes N. and Dorotha (Ramsburg) Gaston. On June 30th, 1955, he married Emmagene (Warner) Gaston, who preceded him in death on November 6th, 2021.
JANE LEW, WV

