Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Ravenswood hands Southern a setback
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a gut-wrenching loss to Ripley earlier in the week, Ravenswood’s boys basketball team battled back to close out the 2022 phase of the 2022-23 season with a win. Ravenswood handed Southern Local a 72-45 loss Friday night inside the Old Gymnasium on...
WVNews
Carly Wilt
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement thi…
WVNews
Southern girls split with Liberty, Lewis Co. at Holiday Tournament
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement this past week as they split results at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic hosted by Lewis County High School. It opened its tournament slate last Thursday with a 56-42 victory over the Liberty Harrison Mountaineers before...
WVNews
Margene L. Wentz
WESTON — Margene L. Wentz, 92, of Weston passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home. She was born in Milletus, WV on August 29, 1930: daughter of the late Orbie Swisher and Nora Pauline (Morgan) Swisher. On December 3, 1952, she married Melvin “Buck” Wentz, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.
WVNews
Brandon Christopher Shinn
Brandon Christopher Shinn, 35 of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1987 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Douglas and Kathy Shinn. Brandon was a graduate of Ravenswood High School. He attended Faith Bible Church in Ravenswood for many years. He was self-employed/landlord. Brandon was an avid pool player. He traveled to many different places throughout WV and Ohio, participating in pool tournaments. He won numerous tournaments.
WVNews
Sean Troy 'Chico' Jasper
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” in the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September...
WVNews
On the Mark: Robert Hartley’s legacy
While strolling through the Hartley Room inside Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center, I most always stop and look at the plaque honoring the late Robert Hartley. I am in this room, which features his name, several times during the college basketball season.
WVNews
Bell Chapel presenting Dustin Lambert on Sunday
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Christian performing artist Dustin Lambert will be featured at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Chapel in Gallipolis. Lambert resides in Dunbar, West Virginia, and has been touring the region since 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Concord University and a master’s in school leadership from Salem University. Lambert serves as a coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education.
WVNews
Hinode to make Ravenswood a permanent home
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A local favorite from Harvest in the Wood plans to make Ravens…
WVNews
Cornelious Ulysis 'Bob' Elliott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother's home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.
WVNews
Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk, 58, of Clarksburg, passed away o…
WVNews
Michael Palascak stand-up
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is bringing the nati…
WVNews
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU
There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball JJ Quinerly Oklahoma postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly scored 28 points but that wasn't enough to offset 56% shooting from Oklahoma, including 14 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers fell to the Sooners on New Year's Eve in Morgantown. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
Eleanore V. Chipps
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps.
WVNews
Charles 'Chuck' Edward Stire, Sr.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) —Charles “Chuck” Edward Stire, Sr., 72, of Meadowbrook, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Genesis Pierpont Center in Fairmont. He was the son of the late-Kester Blake Stire and Lucille (White) Stire. He was born November 27, 1950.
WVNews
City of Buckhannon releases meeting schedule
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The City of Buckhannon has released its meeting schedule for this week:. All meetings are open to the public and will be held in Council Chambers, Buckhannon City Hall, 70 E Main St, Buckhannon, WV 26201, unless otherwise noted.
WVNews
1st & Main Burgers & Fries making its mark in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The proprietors of the YouTube channel “Have Fun WV” recently completed a two-year odyssey to find the best hot dogs in West Virginia, and 1st & Main Burgers & Fries in Point Pleasant was among the restaurants making their top 50 list, coming in at No. 31.
WVNews
Loretta B. Boyles
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Loretta B. Boyles, age 95, a resident of Tacy Community, Moatsville passed away Sunday January 1, 2023 at her residence. She was in the care of her daughter Debbie and Mountain Hospice.
WVNews
James R. Gaston, Sr.
WESTON — James R. Gaston, Sr.,86, of Jane Lew went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at Seller’s Personal Care Home of Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Weston on July 20th, 1936: son of the late Stokes N. and Dorotha (Ramsburg) Gaston. On June 30th, 1955, he married Emmagene (Warner) Gaston, who preceded him in death on November 6th, 2021.
Comments / 0