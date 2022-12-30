ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron school board prepares district for possible teacher strike Jan. 9

By Katie Byard Carney
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
The Akron school board approved three resolutions Thursday night in response to the Akron teachers union issuing a 10-day notice of its intent to strike on Jan. 9.

All three resolutions deal with the 20,000-student school district making preparations for a possible strike, including one that allows Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack to contract with Huffmaster Crisis Response LLC.

The Michigan-based company provides strike services, including security and replacement staffing, according to its website.

The union, the Akron Education Association, issued the strike notice Thursday morning, saying in a news release that it had done so “after attempts at resolving outstanding (contract) issues through federal mediation failed.”

The school board’s resolutions were hashed out during a more than 2½-hour executive (private) session of the school board Thursday night.

Akron Public Schools:Akron teachers union prepares to strike Jan. 9 as contract negotiations stall

Details of the resolutions will be made available Friday morning, Akron Public Schools treasurer Ryan Pendleton said.

Pendleton provided the resolutions’ titles via text to the Beacon Journal minutes after the school board met.

One resolution’s title is about contracting with the crisis response firm. Another title shows the board has granted the superintendent “authority in preparation for a strike.” And the third title indicates the board has given the superintendent authority to “implement an action plan.”

All three resolutions were approved unanimously following the executive session. Board members Carla Jackson and Job Esau Perry were not at executive session and were not present for the vote, Pendleton said.

Teachers and other licensed professionals have been working under terms of their old labor contract since it expired June 30.

Akron teacher contract talks:What are the main sticking points in Akron Public Schools' contract talks with teachers?

The union represents about 2,800 teachers and other licensed professionals, including school psychologists and librarians.

A major sticking point in ongoing contract negotiations is how the district defines "assault," with teachers speaking out at school board meetings and elsewhere about student behavior.

Other issues include raises that could add between $15 million and $20 million a year to the district’s annual budget by 2025 and employee health care costs.

Thursday, after the union issued its strike notice, the district issued a statement that said its negotiators “are prepared to stay at the table day in and day out to resolve this situation and keep children learning.”

The statement, issued by APS communications director Mark Williamson, continued, “We hope the Akron Education Association shares this commitment with us.”

Pat Shipe, president the Akron Education Association, said in an interview Thursday, after the strike notice was submitted, that talks broke down this week when negotiators for the Akron school board did not respond to a union counterproposal.

She added, “We do not believe they are engaging in good faith negotiations.”

The plan is to strike Jan. 9 unless a tentative agreement on a new contract has been reached before then, she said.

