WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
NBC Washington
Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police
Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
Two dead, two shot during domestic disturbance at home in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A domestic disturbance inside a Clinton home left two people dead, and two others shot, including a child. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They werere identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Police said both decedents lived in the home and were in a relationship. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the couple dead and two others suffering from gunshot wounds. On New Year’s Day, at approximately 6:00 am, officers responded to the home in the 2500 block of Lazy The post Two dead, two shot during domestic disturbance at home in Clinton appeared first on Shore News Network.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
Video shows victim of family massacre knocking on neighbor's door, pleading for help
CLINTON, Md. — Police are urging families who are struggling to reach out for help after one person was stabbed and another shot inside a crowded home on New Year's Day in Prince George's County. Two people are dead, and two others -- including a child -- were hurt...
3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC
UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at […]
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Northeast Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, NE. According to a press release, at about 3:42 pm, officers located 17-year-old Larelle Washington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead three days later at a local hospital.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
NBC Washington
Air Bags Stolen From Dozens of Cars at Maryland Apartment Complex
Residents of a Maryland apartment complex found their car windows smashed and their air bags missing – a too familiar sight for some. It appears thieves mostly targeted Hondas parked at the complex in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville. “Went to sleep, then wake up...
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured
Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police
Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including a juvenile, after a shooting in a Clinton, Maryland, house early on New Year’s Day, police said. Shots were fired in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road, off Piscataway Road, and someone called 911. Officers responded about 6 a.m., police said.
D.C. Metro Station Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead, 14-Year-Old Injured
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting at the Congress Heights Metro Station left one juvenile dead and one injured. This incident occurred at the 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. Just after 10 pm, gunshots were heard by a Metro employee at the station. Officers with the Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Department arrived at the location four minutes later, and the MPD had already arrived. Police discovered the two teens shot at the bus bay. The 17-year-old was given CPR at the scene, and the two victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old male succumbed to The post D.C. Metro Station Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead, 14-Year-Old Injured appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are looking for suspects and a person of interest in an armed robbery that took place on the 1300 block of 18th Street in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. Shortly after 2 am, the victims were approached by three suspects in a car. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded property from the victims. After the victims refused, the suspects assaulted the victims and stole their property. They left in a vehicle. A nearby surveillance camera captured a person of interest and a suspect and a vehicle. The victim’s credit card The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 32-year-old Reekey Garner was shot and killed on Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 block of 12th Street after a report of sounds of gunshots came in. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garner was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
