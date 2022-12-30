WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is continuing its search for a missing man who was last seen over the weekend. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the police department said cell phone data and other evidence has prompted it to search for Matthew Haas in a wooded area along the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells. Officials searched this area the night the 37-year-old was reported missing. Haas was last seen around midnight Jan. 1 in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

