ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

The Commanders tried to hide Wentz and he still burned them

LANDOVER, Md. -- It was a new year but the same vibes at FedEx Field on Sunday. Despite the importance of the Week 17 contest versus the Cleveland Browns, the Commanders' home stadium was mostly lifeless. As Washington attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, the fans in attendance reacted to the action with slightly more fervor than the numerous empty seats.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start

Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development

Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
NBC Sports

NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's

The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football suspended after Damar Hamlin’s injury

Monday Night Football was temporarily suspended, referee Shawn Smith announced minutes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to...
NBC Sports

Purdy calls joining Marino in record book 'pretty cool'

49ers rookie Brock Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino and now the 23-year-old shares an interesting stat with one of the best quarterbacks to ever. Purdy joins Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a...
NBC Sports

Eagles players send Damar Hamlin messages of support

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received messages of support from the entire sports world Monday night, including a pair of Eagles with close ties to the 24-year-old Pennsylvania native, in the hours after Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. The second-year player was taken to the University of Cincinnati...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition

The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

49ers players send prayers after Bills safety Hamlin collapses

The hearts of 49ers players -- and the sports community -- were heavy Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. After assisting on a tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin stood up momentarily before falling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Sports

Mike Evans: Tom Brady was “unbelievable,” one of the best games I’ve seen him play

One of the plays that best illustrated how off things have been for the Buccaneers for most of the 2022 season came early in their first meeting with the Panthers. Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a pass from quarterback Tom Brady while running wide open for what would have been a touchdown. The Bucs wound up losing 21-3 instead to continue what would become a three-game losing streak.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NBC Sports

It’s hard to imagine Bills-Bengals resuming

We await further information regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains at last word in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during last night’s game. We have nothing at this time to say about any other issues in the NFL, and we have suspended coverage of all other topics or subjects until further notice.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy