kslsports.com
BYU Football Hires Former Player Justin Ena To Join Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football linebacker Justin Ena is returning home to his alma mater. BYU announced Monday that Ena is the newest Cougars revamped defensive staff member. Ena will coach the linebackers. Kelly Poppinga will coach the defensive ends, Sione Po’uha will be on defensive tackles, Jernaro Gilford remains with the cornerbacks, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will lead the safeties.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Falls In 2023 Rose Bowl Game To Penn State
PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Utes fell in the Rose Bowl Game for the second straight season after losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. Utah lost to...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s New Year’s Eve Win Over Portland
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated the Portland Pilots 71-58 on New Year’s Eve. It was BYU’s seventh consecutive win and Portland’s fourth straight loss. The Pilots were without their top two scorers in Tyler Robertson and Moses Wood. BYU improves to 13-0 all-time at home against the Pilots.
kslsports.com
Utah RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Bursts For Tying Touchdown In Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson flew past the Penn State defense and into the end zone for a game-tying touchdown before halftime of the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena,...
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Leaves Rose Bowl With Injury For Second Straight Year
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising limped off the Rose Bowl field after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against Penn State. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
kslsports.com
Jazz Send Well Wishes To Utah Football Ahead Of Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Jazz shared their support of Utah football prior to the Utes’ meeting with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions are slated to play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2.
kslsports.com
Penn State Beat Writer Doesn’t Respect Pac-12 Conference, Except For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is a rare bread of a West Coast football team, for the most part. The Utes are known for being a defensive giant in college football and that prowess along with an emerging offense over the past few years has the Utes in the Rose Bowl.
kslsports.com
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
kslsports.com
Utah Cracks Women’s AP Top 10 For 1st Time; Gamecocks No. 1
ASSOCIATED PRESS – South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Takes Down Utah Tech For Eighth Straight Win
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines picked up their eighth straight win after taking down Utah Tech 71-60 on Saturday afternoon at the UCCU Center. Utah Valley ended the game on an 11-1 run over the last 3:29 of the game, while Utah Tech was held scoreless in the final 2:38 of the game. The Wolverines outscored the Trailblazers 44-33 in the first half and the two teams scored 27 points each in the second half.
kslsports.com
Southern Utah Outlasts Vaqueros In WAC Overtime Thriller
SALT LAKE CITY – The Thunderbirds improved to 2-0 in WAC play, doing just enough to pull away from UTRGV in overtime for a 94-88 win. The Thunderbirds (10-5, 2-0) hosted the Vaqueros of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (8-6, 0-2) at the America First Event Center on Saturday, December 31.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Wraps Up Media Day, Team Photo
PASADENA, CA- Utah football is moving right along through all of the Rose Bowl activities and events. The latest took place Saturday morning at the Rose Bowl Stadium where the team completed their media day and team photo in very soggy conditions. The Utes were on hand for about 30...
kslsports.com
Utah, Penn State Are More Alike Than Different
LOS ANGELES- No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State are a day away from facing off in the 109th Rose Bowl game and it’s like looking in a mirror. The two opponents are built very similarly and both sides have noted they are more alike than they are different.
