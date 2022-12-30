ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State injury report vs. Georgia: 11 Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players against Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday night. The list contains some expected names including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Earlier this month, Henderson announced he would undergo surgery on his foot. The sophomore running...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State pulls away early, beats Northwestern 73-57

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sean McNeil and Justice Sueing each scored 11 first-half points, Brice Sensabaugh added 16 of his 18 points after halftime and Ohio State led by double figures for nearly-33 minutes as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 73-57 Sunday night. McNeil made three 3-pointers and finished with 15...
