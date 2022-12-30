A BIZARRE claim made by Bryan Kohberger's lawyer has been denied by cops - just hours before the Idaho murders suspect faces his first hearing. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO