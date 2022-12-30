ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSI: Vegas Fans Were Highly Impressed With The Pipe Cleaner Episode

In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
Chicago Fire Fans Think Kelly Severide Hasn't Been The Same Since Season 2

Of all the first responders on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney's Lt. Kelly Severide stands out as one of the show's most relatable and popular characters, despite also being one of the most taciturn personalities on this One Chicago hit. And while Severide may sometimes come across as simply fulfilling the strong-and-silent-type addition to the show's proven formula of firefighting heroics and equally fiery personal relationships, he also has his sensitive-bro moments now and then. For instance, his close bond with former Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) found the two men frequently sharing advice on (or commiserating about) the women in their lives.
NCIS: LA Star Daniela Ruah's Favorite Part Of Directing Is The Collaboration

Daniela Ruah has been one of the major players on the roster for "NCIS: Los Angeles" since the series debuted in 2009 (via IMDb). Still, some fans may not be aware that the actress has sat in the director's chair for several entries since Season 12, with a certain key aspect being her favorite part of the high-level behind the scenes gig.
Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin

A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
