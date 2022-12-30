Read full article on original website
Related
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
WGAL
WATCH: Couple reunites after being separated due to war in Ukraine
Tarra Layne can't think of anything better than to have her husband, Andrii Stepovyi, home for the new year. "This is going to be the best New Year's of my life because I just can't believe this is all happening now, finally," she said. "But yes, it was the worst experience. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat."
Comments / 0