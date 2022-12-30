ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins, Penguins arrive at Winter Classic in vintage Red Sox, Pirates uniforms

BOSTON — They looked like they’d emerged from a cornfield not a bus on Ipswich Street. The Boston Bruins, who arrived in Peaky Blinders-style suits for the Winter Classic at Notre Dame promised more fun attire heading into this event, but kept it quiet until exiting their bus in vintage Boston Red Sox uniforms with 1915-era style caps, which are simpler versions of what the current Red Sox wear.
Celtics vs. Thunder: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics are looking to get back on track after they saw their four-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Nuggets on Sunday. They’ll look to do so against the 15-21 Thunder, who have been a relative surprise near the midway point of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has elevated his game to new heights this season, averaging 30.8 points per game to lead Oklahoma City. The clash between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum should be a fun matchup Tuesday as the Celtics visit the Thunder.
