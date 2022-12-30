The Celtics are looking to get back on track after they saw their four-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Nuggets on Sunday. They’ll look to do so against the 15-21 Thunder, who have been a relative surprise near the midway point of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has elevated his game to new heights this season, averaging 30.8 points per game to lead Oklahoma City. The clash between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum should be a fun matchup Tuesday as the Celtics visit the Thunder.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO