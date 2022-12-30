Read full article on original website
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Watch Rob Williams’ dunk that delayed Celtics’ game against Nuggets for 40 minutes
As the Celtics struggled with their 3-pointer to open the 2023 calendar year, they were desperately trying to piece together a comeback effort against the Nuggets on Sunday. But both teams were forced to sit idly by in a lengthy delay that lasted nearly 40 minutes because of a crooked rim.
Jaylen Brown explains Bones Hyland altercation in Celtics loss to Nuggets: ‘Just two guys competing’
Bones Hyland was having his way with the Celtics for much of the second half in the Nuggets’ win on Sunday night over Boston and Jaylen Brown decided to do something about it in the fourth quarter. The athletic wing picked up Hyland, who scored 17 points off the...
Joe Mazzulla explains how Celtics handled bizarre delay in fourth quarter of loss to Nuggets
Joe Mazzulla was back on the Celtics bench for the first time in three games on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets when he was a witness to one of those bizarre sequences in an NBA game this season. Mazzulla and the rest of his team watched and waited helplessly...
Everything Bill Belichick said after the Patriots win over Miami Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy, but Bill Belichick was grateful to be standing at the podium on Sunday following a Patriots win. The Patriots coach had plenty to say after his defense dominated two different Miami Dolphins quarterbacks. Despite his offense struggling in spurts, the Patriots came away with a much-needed 23-21 win to improve to 8-8.
Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins edge Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk broke a tie with 2:24 left and put his mark on Winter Classic history as the Bruins erased an early deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, Monday at Fenway Park. Boston’s season-long streak of earning at least a point at home survived a change...
Jake DeBrusk’s Bruins evolution reaches new high point at Winter Classic | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — After he tucked the puck behind Casey DeSmith, Jake DeBrusk, spun, first to look at the Fenway Park crowd and then to his teammates rushing toward him in celebration. For now, the goal which put the Bruins up 2-1 with less than 3 minutes left, was a new level reached in DeBrusk’s continuing evolution.
Bruins, Penguins arrive at Winter Classic in vintage Red Sox, Pirates uniforms
BOSTON — They looked like they’d emerged from a cornfield not a bus on Ipswich Street. The Boston Bruins, who arrived in Peaky Blinders-style suits for the Winter Classic at Notre Dame promised more fun attire heading into this event, but kept it quiet until exiting their bus in vintage Boston Red Sox uniforms with 1915-era style caps, which are simpler versions of what the current Red Sox wear.
Celtics vs. Thunder: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics are looking to get back on track after they saw their four-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Nuggets on Sunday. They’ll look to do so against the 15-21 Thunder, who have been a relative surprise near the midway point of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has elevated his game to new heights this season, averaging 30.8 points per game to lead Oklahoma City. The clash between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum should be a fun matchup Tuesday as the Celtics visit the Thunder.
Celtics injury report: Robert Williams questionable ahead of Thunder game
Robert Williams III has played in seven games thus far this season after returning from left knee surgery, but the Celtics will continue to be cautious with their big man. Williams is listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Thunder because of left knee management.
