ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $349,600 in Amherst

William Palmer and Sophie Nasti acquired the property at 145 Glendale Road, Amherst, from Mark C Moriarty and Patricia Bode Moriarty on Dec. 16, 2022. The $349,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 22,932-square-foot lot.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Jan. 2, 2023

Monson Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Jamie R. Blaxland, of Monson, to accounting manager. In her role as accounting manager, Blaxland is primarily responsible for managing the Accounting Department which oversees the bank’s accounts payable, Automated Clearing House, investment bookkeeping, wires, general ledger reconciliations and more. Blaxland...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Westboro winner starts the year with $40K Keno ticket

On the first of the year, a Massachusetts State Lottery player snagged a $40,000 winning ticket in the Keno game. The ticket was sold at Nouria in Westborough. Every day, the Massachusetts State Lottery releases a list of all the winning tickets worth more than $600 in the commonwealth. Overall, there were 269 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold in the state on Sunday, including nine in Springfield, 12 in Worcester and four in Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $487,000

David Salutric and Elena Pepe Salutric acquired the property at 81 Memorial Drive, Amherst, from Aaron D Rubinstein and Catherine M Rubinstein on Dec. 14, 2022, for $487,000 which works out to $470 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment

EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage. 
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy