It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
High School Sports Scoreboard: Hoosac Valley boys basketball edges Easthampton, 53-51
Hoosac Valley boys basketball held off a late comeback by Easthampton en route to a 53-51 win over the Eagles on the road and the Hurricanes’ fourth victory of the season. Frank Field scored 17 points in the win, and teammate Joey McGovern helped with 12 points.
Westfield Sons of Erin seek applicants for 40th annual colleen competition
WESTFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest for women ages 17 to 24 who are of Irish descent, residents of Westfield, Southwick and the surrounding Hilltowns, or daughters or granddaughters of Sons of Erin members. Contestants must be unmarried with no children.
Single family residence sells for $349,600 in Amherst
William Palmer and Sophie Nasti acquired the property at 145 Glendale Road, Amherst, from Mark C Moriarty and Patricia Bode Moriarty on Dec. 16, 2022. The $349,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 22,932-square-foot lot.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to require electronic ticketing, among other new policies, to attend sporting events
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Fans who attend Chicopee Public School sporting events will be following new safety procedures. Two men were charged with assault and battery at last year's Chicopee Thanksgiving football game. Electronic ticketing will now be required to attend boys and girls basketball games. Children in 8th grade and...
Springfield brain injury survivor, mural artist given car by Good News Garage
Frankie Borrero only remembers that it was a Wednesday on the day he was the victim of a hit-and-run, which left him severely impacted from a traumatic brain injury in 2015. That and how nice the weather was.
Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.
West Springfield Police seek help locating 14-year-old
The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old.
westernmassnews.com
Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
People in Business: Jan. 2, 2023
Monson Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Jamie R. Blaxland, of Monson, to accounting manager. In her role as accounting manager, Blaxland is primarily responsible for managing the Accounting Department which oversees the bank’s accounts payable, Automated Clearing House, investment bookkeeping, wires, general ledger reconciliations and more. Blaxland...
Mass. State Lottery: Westboro winner starts the year with $40K Keno ticket
On the first of the year, a Massachusetts State Lottery player snagged a $40,000 winning ticket in the Keno game. The ticket was sold at Nouria in Westborough. Every day, the Massachusetts State Lottery releases a list of all the winning tickets worth more than $600 in the commonwealth. Overall, there were 269 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold in the state on Sunday, including nine in Springfield, 12 in Worcester and four in Boston.
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
Ice and snow don’t bother these West Springfield residents who walk the Holyoke Mall
On Wednesday morning, most of the stores at The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside were closed, the security grilles rolled down, still too early for the day’s shoppers. But for a group of older adults from West Springfield, the quiet concourses are an ideal location for a walk. Sarah Long,...
Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $487,000
David Salutric and Elena Pepe Salutric acquired the property at 81 Memorial Drive, Amherst, from Aaron D Rubinstein and Catherine M Rubinstein on Dec. 14, 2022, for $487,000 which works out to $470 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
