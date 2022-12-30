Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Report analyzes racial profiling in California traffic stops
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white. That's according to the annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board that was released Tuesday. The board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes how officers perceive an individual’s race or gender, even if it’s different than how the person identifies, because the officer’s perception is what drives bias.
wcn247.com
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping on Monday morning. Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, says crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway.
wcn247.com
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years. State officials said Tuesday that the statewide snow depth is 174% of the historical average this year. Much of that is because of a spate of recent storms that have dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada. Even more snow is expected later this week and over the weekend. But state officials cautioned that the recent weather isn't enough by itself to end the drought. The past three years in California have been the driest ever recorded dating back to 1896. Many more storms will be needed to officially end the drought.
wcn247.com
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships have rescued about two dozen migrants found in small boats off Florida. Officials say the rescues are the latest episode of hundreds of migrants making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday. And crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel northwest of Cuba. The wave of migrant landings has the local sheriff’s office calling it a “crisis.” Most of the migrants are from Cuba and Haiti and are escaping economic turmoil, food shortages and inflation.
wcn247.com
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is supposed to help some of the poorest people, and Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the U.S. But a welfare misspending scandal in Republican-led Mississippi has ensnared high-profile people, including retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Advocates for economically vulnerable residents say it's shameful that money intended as a hand up was used, instead, on programs pushed by the wealthy and well-connected. A former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services is among five people who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges tied to the misspending.
wcn247.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term as he considers a potential run for president in 2024. The ceremony took place Tuesday after Florida’s three independently election Cabinet members were sworn in. He took his oath in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day. DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and Democratic congressman, by more than 29 percentage points in November. It was a huge blowout in a state known for close elections, and other Republicans on the statewide ballot won by similar margins.
wcn247.com
Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been navigating the rift between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Cameron said Tuesday that it shows his ability to bring together Republican factions. Cameron is seeking to break through a crowded GOP primary for governor in 2023. He filed his candidacy papers with the secretary of state's office in his bid to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Cameron has found himself caught in the middle of the rift between Trump — who has endorsed Cameron’s gubernatorial bid — and McConnell, the attorney general’s home-state political mentor.
wcn247.com
Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to finish off a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl. Bauman’s contested catch was part of 16 points in the final 4:07 for the Green Wave. The game-winning touchdown coming after they got the ball back following a safety. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was 37-for-52 passing for 462 yards and a Cotton Bowl-record five touchdowns for USC, which finished 11-3. Tyjae Spears ran for 205 yards and a career-best four touchdowns for Tulane. The American Athletic Conference champions finished 12-2, an FBS-record 10-win turnaround around after going 2-10 last season.
