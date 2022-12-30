ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama State beats Mississippi Valley State. 70-61

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Led by Antonio Madlock's 23 points, the Alabama State Hornets defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 70-61. The Hornets are now 3-11 with the victory and the Delta Devils dropped to 1-14.
