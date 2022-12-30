ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa

Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died. According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Nowata Police Officer Hit By Car While Directing Traffic

A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Deputies said the officer was hit while directing traffic, after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. They were going to evacuate the officer by...
NOWATA, OK
KRMG

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary

Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Northeast Tulsa Fire

Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire that started at around 8 a.m. Monday near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street. According to fire crews on scene, one person has been killed in the fire. "We had reports he may be trapped in the bedroom," Cpt. Brody Bowman said. "They...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery

Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Boy injured in Nowata County rollover

An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Pursuit

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing his car. TPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Young and MLK. They say flock cameras alerted them to the stolen car and say the suspect in the stolen car already ran from police three times this week.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
