Adopt Small Daily Habits for a Healthier Year

MAYES COUNTY– The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) offers free resources to help Oklahomans achieve their New Year’s health resolutions through small daily steps. Whether you wish to eat more nutritiously, move more or start living tobacco free in the new year, TSET programs like the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future can help you plan — and stay encouraged — to reach your goals.
New hope into the new year as Oklahoma woman faces 3rd fight with cancer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local woman, now in her third fight with cancer, is seeing new hope in the new year, after a successful recovery from chemo. On this new week of the new year we got the privilege to meet Shantel Tillett and her husband Brian to hear the story of Shantel's cancer journey and the fight she's still facing.
These States Were The Hottest Spots For Lake Homes in 2022

Pipes and roadways have frozen plus air travel is a mess. Thoughts of sugarplums have passed. Now visions of warmer weather, sunset watching from your boat, and the lake home lifestyle are dancing in your head. The analysts at Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, have...
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table

David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather

Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
Quiet, Cool Pattern Underway

TULSA, Okla. - A cool morning is underway after showers and storms swept across Green Country on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A few areas of patchy fog will remain early Tuesday morning before drier air quickly arrives from the west. Morning clouds will mostly thin out with some sunshine and highs in the 50s north and lower 60s across far southeastern Oklahoma. Despite a rather active upper air flow, the pattern remains mostly calm for the remainder of the week.
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
Oklahoma State Parks to offer free guided hikes to kick off the new year

Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer guided hikes and parking free of charge to Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at several state parks.
