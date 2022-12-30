Read full article on original website
Related
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
WJHG-TV
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
Florida Mom With 4 Kids In The Car, Charged After Shooting Man In A Pickup Truck
A Florida woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect and aggravated battery after a shooting on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, on January 1, just after 7 pm, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reddick Road in Ponce De Leon regarding a shooting
washingtoncounty.news
Shooting leaves one dead
An early morning shooting has left one man dead after being shot by his wife. Around 2:45 a.m. on January 3, Washington County Telecommunications Center received a call regarding a domestic related shooting on Tiger Trail Road. When deputies arrived at the residence it was determined the wife had shot and killed her husband.
mypanhandle.com
Port St. Joe man dead following three vehicle crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 61-year-old Port St. Joe man was killed in a traffic accident when his sedan hit a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. The accident happened around 6:40 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 71 and Forehand Road.
WJHG-TV
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
WJHG-TV
Memorial Service held for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Hamilton
Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friends and family gathered at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center Saturday for a memorial service and celebration of life for fallen hero Corporal Ray Hamilton. Caden Downing was a friend of Corporal Hamilton. He says people like Hamilton are once in a lifetime. “He...
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
WJHG-TV
Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.
Canceled flights leave several without a way back home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
WJHG-TV
Inmate death at Holmes County Jail
HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
mypanhandle.com
Isolated severe storms possible today and tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thankfully we did not see too much fog to start the day today, thanks to winds increasing out of the southeast. Isolated pop-up showers remain possible throughout the morning hours with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. There is higher confidence in...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a theft that took place at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy 71. Employees reported that a total of $37.60 worth of goods were stolen, and gave a description of the suspects. When deputies arrived, they quickly...
Comments / 1