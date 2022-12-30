Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases
This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
news9.com
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmakers Head To The State Capitol To Prepare For 2023
Oklahoma Lawmakers will head to the state capitol on Tuesday to prepare for the rest of 2023. Tuesday is considered an "organizational day," when new members will be seated and leadership is appointed. The first full day of the legislative session is set for Monday, February 6th.
news9.com
8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma
Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
news9.com
Quiet, Cool Pattern Underway
TULSA, Okla. - A cool morning is underway after showers and storms swept across Green Country on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A few areas of patchy fog will remain early Tuesday morning before drier air quickly arrives from the west. Morning clouds will mostly thin out with some sunshine and highs in the 50s north and lower 60s across far southeastern Oklahoma. Despite a rather active upper air flow, the pattern remains mostly calm for the remainder of the week.
news9.com
California Hit With New Year Flooding, Landslides
Crews in Northern California were still scrambling early Monday to clean up the disastrous effects of record rainfall before another weather system moves in from the Pacific this week. A New Year's storm brought deadly flooding, high winds and landslides, and a deep layer of heavy snow to some areas, shutting down freeways and stranding drivers.
news9.com
Oklahoma Teen Who Died In 2018 Honored For Organ Donation
An Oklahoma teenager who died in 2018 was honored in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, for her life-giving organ donation. Morgan Flynn, who lived near Atoka, died of cystic fibrosis, despite two lung transplants that extended her life. Her corneas and heart valves were donated to others. For the...
news9.com
Severe Storms Move Out Of Green Country
Heavy rain, wind, and hail moved out of Green Country Monday night after many watches and warnings were issued. Some of the storms were severe and even caused a few tornado warnings, while all of north eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. A powerful storm system...
news9.com
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
Comments / 0