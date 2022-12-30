Read full article on original website
Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
CNN — China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion)...
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief
CNN — This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. "Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
Global markets try to put last year's misery behind them
CNN — Global stocks are striding higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe. Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose nearly 1.8% by 5.30 a.m. ET...
Here's what will drive markets this year
CNN — Welcome to the first trading day of 2023. Markets are pushing higher but don't get comfortable just yet — if last year taught us anything it's to expect the unexpected. On the first trading day of 2022, the S&P 500 and Dow hit record-highs. Later that...
Get ready for a 'slowcession' in 2023, Moody's says
CNN — Many CEOs, investors and consumers are worried about a recession in 2023. But Moody's Analytics says the more likely scenario is a "slowcession," where growth grinds to a near halt but a full economic downturn is narrowly avoided. "Under almost any scenario, the economy is set to...
Tesla delivered a record 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, but it still disappointed Wall Street
CNN — Tesla delivered a record number of cars last year, as sales continued to grow by percentages any other major automaker would dream about. But Tesla still managed to disappoint Wall Street throughout 2022 -- and the last quarter was no different. The electric automaker delivered 1.3 million...
Tesla's shares plunge further on weaker than expected sales
CNN — Tesla shares plunged more than 11% in early trading Tuesday, as weaker than expected global sales caused the company's massive slide in its share price that began last year to continue. Tesla reported record 2022 sales of 1.3 million vehicles, up 40% from the 2021 total, but...
'Uncharted territory': January heat records smashed across Europe
CNN — The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent. On New Year's Day, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever: Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Denmark and Latvia, according to the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks extreme temperatures across the globe.
Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history
CNN — Elon Musk's wealth destruction has become historic. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is worth $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, good enough for second place on the list of the world's richest behind LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. But at its peak in November 2021, Musk's net worth was $340 billion.
UK train strikes will disrupt return to work this week
CNN — Brits are facing another week of travel chaos as rail strikes drag into the new year, disrupting the return to workplaces following the holidays and dealing another blow to retail and hospitality businesses. Some 40,000 rail workers began five days of strike action over pay on Tuesday,...
There wasn't a single bank robbery in Denmark last year
CNN — The number of bank robberies in Denmark fell to zero last year, as beefed-up security and reduced use of cash in the Nordic country make holdups less lucrative. Bank heists have been declining steadily since 2000, when 221 took place, or one for nearly every day that branches were open.
Dubai just dropped a 30% tax on alcohol
CNN — Dubai has scrapped a 30% tax on alcohol and will no longer charge tourists or expats for permits to buy alcoholic drinks as the emirate tries to attract more foreign workers and visitors in the face of growing regional competition. Two major retailers in the city, located...
